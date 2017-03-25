10 reasons why doctors are more important than teachers

Are doctors more important than teachers? Both doctors and teachers are crucial professions. Keep on reading to know why doctors are better than teachers.

A doctor with a stethoscope.

Who is a doctor? A doctor is a person who uses medicine to treat illness and injuries to improve a patient’s health. In most countries, basic medical degree qualifies a person to treat patients and prescribe appropriate treatment, including drugs.

A doctor is one of the most important professions. After all, these specialists have the knowledge and skills to diagnose, treat, and control the spread of various diseases. Doctors save our lives.

The importance of a teacher is also indisputable. However, many may argue that the doctor profession is more important.

Reasons why doctors are better than teachers

When such a question comes up, the answers vary, as doctors are known to be very important in the community. One of the most prominent and well-known occupations on the globe is that of a doctor. They can work in any country in the world and earn a good living. Below are reasons why doctors are more important than teachers.

1. Risk

Doctors risk their lives to save patients.

2. Coping with stress

Doctors undergo so much stress everyday. Surgeons, obstetricians, traumatologists and psychiatrists are always connected with human pain, both physical and mental. The ability to find a way out in the most challenging situations, eliminate the essence of the problem without delay, and find the right words of consolation is an integral part of medical practice that only a few people can cope with.

3. A sense of importance in society

A male doctor.

Doctors are people whom you trust in the most difficult moments of your life. These specialists save people and give hope to their relatives.

4. Demand for services

Doctors are always in demand.

5. Leadership

Doctors are good leaders by virtue of their rigorous, detailed and lengthy training, and this has been shown in the way they have drawn up policies/roadmaps in navigating through the most challenging health issues the world has faced.

6. Career growth

Presently, doctors have plenty of top career opportunities in Nigeria. Therefore, high wages are the perfect incentive to choose a doctor profession.

7. Reliability

They are very reliable, very private and confidential with their patients. The doctor-patient relationship is a secret, almost sacred bond. This doesn’t exist in education.

8. Importance to an ageing population

In an ageing population, the demand for medical care is unlimited.

9. Listening skills

Doctors are good listeners, painstakingly listening to clients and sick patients who are too weak to speak fluently and coherently.

10. Philanthropy

Doctors are philanthropists who sometimes cater to the needs of patients without the means to procure drugs and pay for hospital bills.

Why teachers are better than doctors

An ongoing teaching session.

Like doctors, teachers are some of the most dedicated, highly educated and proficient people in the community. They are sometimes referred to as "second parents" and "miracle workers" since they have the ability to improve the lives of a variety of people in the community.

For you to have a career in life, you will have to pass through the hands of a teacher. They are very important in our lives as they take us from one step to another in our career journey. So, why are they so important?

They teach everyone in the society from nursery school pupils, secondary school students, university undergraduates, and even postgraduate students are taught by teachers.

Teachers are positive role models for the pupils they teach. Their pupils look up to them in many ways, and they learn a lot from them since they spend more time with them than with their parents. There is usually a strong bond between the pupils and their teachers.

The world relies largely on teachers to ensure that society's knowledge base is enhanced, maintained, and grown.

As a result of the above reasons, teachers are just as important as doctors. Despite the fact that most teachers earn less than doctors, it is vital to assess that the knowledge they offer is used to make a greater difference in the lives of many people.

Frequently asked questions

Here are some frequently asked questions.

Is being a doctor a good career?

Yes, it is one of the most rewarding occupations one can pursue. It is the world's most prestigious career. Medical professionals get to see humanity at its best and worst.

Is it hard to be a doctor?

Being a doctor requires years of hard work and dedication. If you are committed and interested in the profession, it is definitely worth the effort.

What is the easiest doctor to become?

Less competitive and easiest specialities include:

Family Medicine

Internal Medicine

Pathology

Paediatrics

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Psychiatry

What is the most difficult doctor to become?

Some of the most competitive and difficult specialities in the medical field are:

Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery

Dermatology

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Ophthalmology

Otolaryngology

Plastic Surgery

Urology

Radiation Oncology

Why are doctors paid more than teachers?

This is because, in their efforts to save human lives, most doctors are exposed to more severe infections.

Now you know why doctors are better than teachers. However, without teachers, doctors would not have acquired the knowledge that made them doctors in the first place.

