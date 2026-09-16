AGRA's latest Food Security Monitor put Nigeria's crisis-level food-insecure population at over 36 million in August 2026

Nigeria recorded the highest number of food-insecure people among 17 countries tracked by AGRA in the report

Prices of white maize, millet and sorghum all rose during August, while rice became cheaper month-on-month

At least 36.3 million Nigerians were living in crisis-level food insecurity or worse in August, while prices of maize, millet and sorghum increased, the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) said in a report.

The figure, which stood at 36,289,939 people, was unchanged from July and represented 16.65% of the population covered by the assessment, according to AGRA's latest Food Security Monitor.

Rising maize, millet and sorghum prices added pressure on millions of Nigerians Photo: Afos

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria recorded the largest number of people in IPC/CH Phase 3 or worse among the 17 African countries monitored by the organisation.

South Sudan followed with 7.83 million people, while Kenya recorded 4.12 million and Mozambique 3.52 million.

AGRA said food insecurity across the countries monitored was being driven by factors including conflict, displacement, high food prices and weather-related disruptions to agricultural production.

Leadership reports that in Nigeria, insecurity, particularly in northern states, has disrupted farming, market access and the distribution of food and humanitarian assistance.

Staple prices rise

Nigeria's national average price of white maize rose 5.2% month-on-month to N355.29 per kilogramme in August, AGRA said.

The Guardian reports that the price was 9.3% higher than three months earlier and 19.3% above its level six months earlier. It was, however, 10.9% lower than a year earlier.

In dollar terms, Nigerian maize cost about $265 per metric tonne, up 7% from July.

The national average price of millet rose 2.1% from the previous month to N474.88 per kilogramme.

Millet was 15.5% more expensive than three months earlier and 19.7% higher than six months earlier. Its price was also 2.5% above the level recorded in August 2025.

White sorghum recorded the largest monthly increase among the grains, rising 6.6% to N439.10 per kilogramme.

The price was 32.6% higher than six months earlier and 13.8% above its level a year earlier. AGRA attributed the increase to stronger domestic demand and constrained supply

Rice prices fell 6.9% in August, bucking the upward trend recorded for maize, millet and sorghum. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Rice prices fall

Milled rice bucked the trend, with its national average price falling 6.9% month-on-month to N616.94 per kilogramme.

Rice was 18.4% cheaper than six months earlier and 31.8% below its August 2025 price, AGRA said.

The organisation attributed the decline to improved supply and easing market pressure.

Nigeria also recorded the lowest rice price in dollar terms among the West African markets monitored by AGRA.

The divergent price movements highlight the pressure facing Nigerian households, with some staple foods becoming cheaper while prices of others continue to rise.

The report's findings come as food prices remain a key concern for Nigerian consumers and policymakers seeking to improve food supply and reduce food insecurity.

Top 10 states with highest food inflation in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's food inflation climbed to 20.31% in July 2026, the sixth straight monthly increase, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The July figure is 2.79 percentage points higher than the 17.52% recorded in June 2026.

Despite the monthly uptick, the year-on-year picture showed some relief.

Source: Legit.ng