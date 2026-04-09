Melania Trump had denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein , calling the allegations false and damaging to her reputation

The First Lady had rejected claims of involvement and said she had instructed lawyers to challenge the accusations

She had urged the US Congress to hold a public hearing for Epstein’s survivors to present their accounts openly

Washington DC, United States - First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has publicly denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, describing recent online allegations linking her to the disgraced financier as false and defamatory.

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, April 9, she said the claims circulating about her were entirely baseless and aimed at damaging her reputation.

The First Lady rejects any link to Jeffrey Epstein and says the allegations harm her reputation. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Denial of any association with Epstein

Melania Trump firmly rejected suggestions that she had any involvement with Epstein or knowledge of his criminal activities, insisting she had no ties to him, AFP reported.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation,” she said.

She added that legal efforts had already been taken to challenge such allegations.

“My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success,” she stated.

Call for congressional hearing for survivors

The First Lady also urged the United States Congress to organise a public hearing where survivors of Epstein’s abuse could give testimony openly and have their accounts officially recorded.

The First Lady insists she has no connection to Jeffrey Epstein and rejects the damaging allegations. Photo credit: Mandel NGAN

Source: Getty Images

“Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes,” she said. “Then, and only then, we will have the truth.”

Clarification on limited past contact

Melania Trump clarified that while she had moved in overlapping social circles in New York and Florida, she was not friends with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, Washington post reported.

She described a past email exchange with Maxwell as informal and insignificant.

“My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trifle,” she said.

Remarks reignite political attention

Her statement comes at a time when the Epstein controversy had begun to fade from the political spotlight in Washington, overshadowed by other global and domestic issues.

However, her intervention is expected to draw renewed scrutiny and debate over long-standing questions surrounding the case.

Epstein: Bill Gates admits affair with Russian woman

Previously, Legit.ng reported that William Henry Gates III, co-founder of Microsoft, has opened up about his extramarital affairs during a recent town hall meeting.

The meeting with staff of the Gates Foundation was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, where the billionaire businessman reflected on aspects of his past.

According to the recording, Bill Gates expressed regret over his association with convicted bedroom activity offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates was among several influential global figures whose names appeared in documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, which has fuelled scrutiny and speculation.

Source: Legit.ng