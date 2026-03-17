The National Public Service Negotiating Council submitted a formal request for a 120 percent salary increase to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service

Federal workers proposed a new monthly minimum wage of N154,000 to help public servants cope with the rising costs of food, fuel, and healthcare

The council commended President Tinubu for approving 100 percent gratuity payments to ensure that retirees maintain their dignity after their years of service

Federal civil servants in Nigeria are now calling for a significant increase in their monthly earnings to combat the rising cost of living.

The National Public Service Negotiating Council (NPSNC) has formally proposed a new minimum wage of N154,000.

Nigerian civil servants demanded a N154,000 minimum wage. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

This figure represents a 120 per cent upward review of current salaries and allowances for workers across the federation, Vanguard reported.

The council presented this demand in a letter addressed to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on March 12, 2026.

Jointly signed by National Chairman Benjamin Anthony and National Secretary Olowoyo Gbenga, the document explains that public servants are currently enduring an uncomfortable life.

The union argued that the economic contributions of these workers are not reflected in their current take home pay.

Unions seek relief from economic pressures

Nigeria has faced intense economic challenges recently. High inflation and the soaring prices of fuel, food, and healthcare have stripped workers of their purchasing power.

The NPSNC noted that the last major salary adjustments are no longer sufficient to meet modern realities. Many employees are struggling to fund basic necessities such as housing and education for their families.

The council commended President Tinubu for approving 100 percent gratuity payments. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

The council stated that:

“the National leadership of Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), writes to respectfully but firmly call the attention of your esteemed office to the urgent necessity for an upward review of salaries and allowances of all serving Public Servants in the Nigeria Public Service.”

This situation has reportedly damaged the motivation and overall efficiency of the workforce.

Proposed changes to National salary templates

To fix these issues, the union wants the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to start immediate discussions. They recommended that the government develop new salary templates where the lowest-level workers start at the N154,000 mark.

The council also requested that these changes apply to all ministries and agencies. They encouraged state governments to adopt similar measures to ensure fairness for all public employees.

The proposal also includes a request for automatic salary adjustments that align with inflation rates. This system would help prevent the recurring delay between wage reviews and economic shifts.

Furthermore, the union asked for non-monetary incentives. These include subsidized transportation and access to affordable housing to further support the welfare of the staff.

Despite the demands for higher pay, the council offered commendation for recent executive decisions.

They praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his approval of 100 percent gratuity payments for retiring federal workers. The union believes this move will help former employees maintain their dignity after leaving the service.

ASUU accepts FG's salary increase proposal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that years of agitation within the university system have finally yielded results as the federal government moves toward implementing a substantial salary increase for academic staff.

The proposed 40% adjustment has placed the sector on the brink of its most significant remuneration shift in more than a decade.

Source: Legit.ng