A few hours to the 2026 commemoration of Valentine's Day, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged Nigerians to desist from mutilating and abusing the naira, warning against practices such as spraying, defacing, counterfeiting and hawking banknotes.

While the CBN did not exactly discourage Valentine’s Day celebration or showing love with cash, the apex bank cautioned against abusing the Naira regardless of the occasion.

The caution was delivered at the CBN Special Day during the 47th Kaduna International Trade Fair, The Nation reported.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Sidi Ali Hakama, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Department of the apex bank, described the naira as a key symbol of Nigeria’s sovereignty that must be treated with respect. She was represented by Abbas Ibrahim Ahmed, a Deputy Director from the CBN headquarters in Abuja.

Trading currency is illegal – CBN

According to her, citizens should handle the national currency properly and keep it clean. She stressed that spraying, counterfeiting, mutilating or trading in banknotes is against the law and undermines the integrity of the currency.

Hakama assured stakeholders that the CBN remains committed to supplying clean and fit banknotes in appropriate denominations nationwide.

The trade fair, organised by Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, is themed: ‘From Reforms to Results: Economic Transformation through Sustained Local Content Development’.

She said the theme aligns with the CBN’s domestic reform agenda focused on sustainable growth, financial inclusion and resilience to external shocks.

CBN boasts of economic reforms

Under the leadership of Olayemi Cardoso, Hakama noted that the bank has introduced several reforms to reposition the economy. These include the unification of the foreign exchange market, an ongoing bank recapitalisation drive to support the target of a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) initiative to connect Nigerians in the diaspora, and the B-Match system for foreign exchange trading.

She also highlighted the Nigerian Payments System Vision 2028, the 75% Cash Reserve Ratio on non-Treasury Single Account public sector deposits to improve liquidity management, and evolving regulatory clarity around stablecoins and virtual assets.

According to her, these measures have enhanced transparency, strengthened monetary policy transmission and supported macroeconomic stability, particularly after the discontinuation of deficit monetisation.

Nigeria ranks high in digital payments

Hakama added that Nigeria is now ranked among Africa’s most advanced digital payments markets, with leading fintech applications recording between 10 million and 50 million downloads, and more than 12 million contactless cards currently in circulation.

Looking ahead, she said the bank’s 2026 priorities include strengthening the banking system, ensuring durable price stability, modernising payments infrastructure, expanding financial inclusion, promoting responsible fintech innovation and deepening institutional partnerships.

The CBN also advised Nigerians to rely only on official and verified communication channels for information about its policies and programmes.

In his remarks, Mr Faruk Suleiman, President of KADCCIMA, commended the apex bank’s reform efforts, noting that the business community is beginning to see signs of economic stability.

He encouraged participants to visit the CBN pavilion for direct engagement with officials.

The 47th Kaduna International Trade Fair continues to serve as a platform for interaction among policymakers, investors and the business community on Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda.

