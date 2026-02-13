Canada announced its updated list of terrorist entities in 2026, naming dozens of organisations across ideological, regional, and criminal lines

Officials said the designations were part of efforts to safeguard national security and disrupt networks that posed threats both domestically and internationally

Analysts noted that the inclusion of extremist groups, militant organisations, and transnational cartels reflected Canada’s broad approach to counterterrorism

Full List of Organisations Designated as Terrorist Entities by Canada as of 2026

Terrorist organisations named by Canada

The list included groups from different regions and backgrounds, ranging from Islamist militant organisations to far-right extremist movements and transnational criminal cartels. Among those named were:

• Middle Eastern and Islamist groups: Al Qaida, Al Shabaab, Hamas, Hizballah, Taliban, Islamic State and its affiliates, and the Haqqani Network.

• South Asian organisations: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen, Indian Mujahideen (IM), and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

• Far-right and extremist groups: Atomwaffen Division, Combat 18, Proud Boys, Aryan Strikeforce, Blood & Honour, and the Terrorgram Collective.

• Transnational criminal cartels: Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Cártel de Sinaloa, Cártel del Golfo, Cárteles Unidos, La Familia Michoacana, La Mara Salvatrucha, and Tren de Aragua.

• Other organisations: Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Euskadi Ta Askatasuna (ETA), Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC), Sendero Luminoso (SL), and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Canada’s counterterrorism policy

Officials explained that the designation of an organisation as a terrorist entity carried serious consequences.

It meant that Canadian law prohibited financial support, fundraising, or any form of material assistance to these groups. Assets linked to them could also be frozen.

The government stated that the list was reviewed regularly to reflect evolving threats. “Canada remains committed to safeguarding its citizens and working with international partners to disrupt terrorist networks,” officials said.

Global and domestic impact

Security experts noted that the inclusion of both international organisations and domestic extremist groups showed Canada’s broad approach to counterterrorism.

Analysts said the move highlighted concerns about the spread of violent ideologies across borders, as well as the growing role of criminal cartels in destabilising regions.

