US President Donald Trump says the American military is considering “very strong options” in response to Iran’s escalating anti-government protests, as unrest across the country enters a third week with mounting casualties.

Speaking on Sunday, January 11, Trump says Iranian officials have reached out to him to negotiate, but warns that Washington may not wait for talks to begin.

“They want to negotiate, but we may have to act before a meeting,” Trump says.

He added that Iranian leaders are “tired of being beat up by the United States”.

A US official later confirms that Trump has been briefed on potential military strike options, while other measures under consideration reportedly include cyber operations, increased sanctions and support for anti-government messaging online, BBC reported.

Iran: Hundreds reportedly killed in unrest

The US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) says it has verified the deaths of nearly 500 protesters and 48 members of Iran’s security forces since demonstrations erupted in late December.

Sources speaking to the BBC say the true death toll could be significantly higher, as access to information remains severely restricted.

At least 10,600 people have reportedly been detained during the unrest, according to HRANA, as fears grow of an expanding government crackdown.

Graphic scenes emerge despite media blackout

Although international journalists are barred from reporting inside Iran, verified footage and eyewitness accounts suggest widespread violence.

BBC-verified video from Kahrizak, south of Tehran, shows rows of body bags in a morgue facility, while a source describes the capital’s streets as “full of blood”.

“They’re taking away bodies in trucks,” the source says.

Witnesses also report bodies accumulating at hospitals and forensic centres, with some allegedly buried hurriedly before dawn, limiting identification.

Iran dismisses protesters and calls rival marches

Iranian authorities describe demonstrators as a “bunch of vandals” and accuse the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest.

The government announces three days of mourning for what it calls “martyrs” killed in a “national battle against the US and Israel”, and urges supporters to join pro-government rallies on Monday, January 12.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses protesters of trying to “please” Trump, while Iran’s attorney general warns that demonstrators could be treated as “enemies of God”, an offence that carries the death penalty.

Protests fuelled by economic collapse

The demonstrations are triggered by anger over the plummeting value of Iran’s currency but have since evolved into a broader challenge to the legitimacy of the Iranian leadership.

They are the largest protests since the 2022 uprising sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman who died in custody after being detained by morality police.

Despite a reduced level of street protests on Sunday night, sources say tensions remain high as security forces increase their presence.

Internet shutdown deepens crisis

Iran has imposed a near-total internet blackout since Thursday, making communication and verification of events increasingly difficult.

Some residents reportedly rely on satellite connections, though fears persist that authorities could trace users through such services, The Irish Times reported.

Trump says he plans to speak with Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX operates Starlink, about restoring internet access.

“He’s very good at that kind of thing. He’s got a very good company," Trump says.

Warnings of regional escalation

Iran’s parliament speaker warns the United States against making a “miscalculation”, saying any US attack would render American and Israeli military and shipping assets in the region legitimate targets.

Meanwhile, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, says the protests have “shaken the foundations” of the regime.

