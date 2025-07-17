US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, as disclosed by the White House on Thursday, July 17

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary, made this known while reading the note from Trump's physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella

According to the White House, the president underwent a diagnosis after he observed a swelling on his legs recently

According to the White House, on Thursday, July 17, the 79-year-old president underwent a “comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies” at the medical unit of the White House.

How Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

CNN reported that Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary, made this known while reading the note from Trump's physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella. The physician's letter was later released by the White House.

Barbabella's letter reads in part:

“Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

Leavitt explained that the examination happened after the president noted the swelling in his lower legs in recent weeks. He also disclosed that there was no evidence of arterial disease or Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and that the lab test of the president was within the normal limits.

Trump undergoes echocardiogram testing

The White House also disclosed that President Trump underwent an echocardiogram and there was no sign of heart failure, renal impairment or an identified systemic illness.

Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition where the valves inside some veins are not working in the way they should, which then allows blood to pool and collect in the veins. No less than 150,000 people are diagnosed with the disease each year, with the tendency to increase.

The symptoms included swelling in the ankles or lower legs, cramping or aching in the legs, varicose veins, skin changes or pain. Its treatment may include medication or medical procedures in the later stages.

What is chronic venous insufficiency?

According to Jeremy Faust, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School, explained that the president's challenges were not an alarming situation and that it is not surprising.

Bernard Ashby, a cardiologist, explained that chronic venous insufficiency can be associated with conditions such as increased pressure from sleep apnea or the heart.

He added that the president's doctors were covering the bases as they only screen him for heart failure, increased pressure and other conditions.

