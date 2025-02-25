The United States Congressman Scott Perry's allegation that the American top aid agency USAID funded terrorism globally, including Boko Haram, would not stop generating reactions from Nigerians yet

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called for a thorough investigation of the allegation

According to Anifowoshe, the contribution of the USAID to Nigerian humanitarian demands cannot be swept under the carpet and the inhuman defect of Boko Haram cannot be overlooked as well

The allegations that the United States aid (USAID) agency has been funding terrorism across the world, including the Boko Haram in Nigeria, have yet to stop generating reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Scott Perry, a Republican lawmaker from Pennsylvania, claimed while speaking at the inaugural hearing of the subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday, February 13.

Speaking on the allegation, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called for a thorough probe of the claim against the USAID, citing the devastating effect of Boko Haram activities on the Nigerian economy and the number of lives it has claimed in northeast Nigeria.

Lawyer reflected on USAID contributions

The legal icon also reflected on the contribution of the US aid agency to the victims of Boko Haram activities and that of other terror groups in Nigeria, emphasizing a thorough investigation. She said:

"Congressman Scott Perry’s allegations are deeply concerning, not only because of their gravity but also because of the profound implications they carry. Boko Haram has been a scourge on Nigeria, Niger, and Chad for over a decade, inflicting catastrophic human and economic losses. According to a Statista report, Nigeria alone has suffered an estimated $142 billion in economic impact due to Boko Haram’s activities between 2007 and 2019, making it the most economically devastating terrorist group in Africa. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions across the Lake Chad Basin region, and forced hundreds of thousands to flee as refugees.

"To allege that USAID, the United States’ primary humanitarian aid agency and the world’s largest donor accounting for over 40% of all UN-tracked humanitarian aid in 2024 could be indirectly funding such a group is not only shocking but also demands immediate and rigorous scrutiny. Over the past three years, Nigeria has received $2.75 billion in aid from USAID, underscoring the critical role this assistance plays in addressing humanitarian crises in the region.

"While I am not in a position to validate or dismiss these claims, I firmly believe that a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation must be conducted to ascertain the veracity of these allegations. If proven true, it would represent a catastrophic failure of oversight and accountability. If false, it risks undermining the credibility of USAID and the vital work it does. Our must continue to be on the goal- eradicating Boko Haram and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most, without inadvertently fueling the very conflicts it seeks to alleviate."

