An American Airlines flight with 159 people on board was forced to make an emergency return to Las Vegas on Wednesday, 25 June, after one of its engines caught fire mid-air.

Dramatic footage shared online showed flames and smoke trailing from the aircraft as it flew shortly after departure.

Flight engine fire leads to safe emergency landing

American Airlines Flight 1665, operating an Airbus A321, had departed Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas en route to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) when the crew reported an engine issue.

The flight, carrying 153 passengers and six crew members, landed safely back in Las Vegas at approximately 8:20 a.m. local time.

The airline confirmed no injuries were reported and cited a mechanical issue as the cause of the incident.

“The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally,” the airline said in a statement.

“We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

The aircraft was immediately taken out of service. The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), alongside American Airlines’ maintenance team, has launched an investigation into the engine fire.

FAA confirms engine issue investigation

In a separate statement, the FAA said, “American Airlines Flight 1665 returned safely to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 8:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 25, after the crew reported an engine issue. The Airbus A321 was headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The FAA will investigate.”

Second American airlines flight hit by turbulence

In an unrelated incident on Sunday, American Airlines Flight 1286 experienced “unexpected turbulence” en route from Miami to Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina. According to a Fox News Digital report citing a spokesperson, five people aboard were hospitalised following the turbulence.

The FAA confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at approximately 10:50 p.m. local time after “the crew reported possible injuries to cabin crew and passengers due to turbulence.”

Passengers recounted the harrowing moment. One individual told WRAL News, “It was like being on the top of a roller coaster and going down.” They added, “It sounded like we hit something and then we just dropped in the air.”

Both incidents have prompted further scrutiny of flight safety procedures as investigations continue.

