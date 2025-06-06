In response to President Trump’s travel ban, Chad has suspended visa issuance to US citizens, citing the principle of reciprocity and protecting national dignity

The US travel ban, which targets 12 countries including Chad, stems from concerns over visa vetting, high overstay rates, and inadequate information-sharing practices

President Deby emphasised Chad’s dignity and pride, stating that while the country may lack financial power, it will not compromise on its national pride despite the US restrictions

The government of Chad has taken a strong stance against the United States following President Donald Trump's sweeping travel ban.

On Thursday, June 5, President Idriss Deby announced the suspension of visa issuance to US citizens, in retaliation for Chad’s inclusion in the US travel ban targeting 12 countries.

US travel ban targets 12 countries, including Chad

This is, however, coming after President Trump’s travel ban, set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on 9 June, fully restricts nationals from 12 countries, including Chad, from entering the United States.

The ban stemmed from security concerns, citing deficiencies in visa vetting processes, high visa overstay rates, and inadequate information-sharing practices between these nations and the US.

Along with other countries on the list, including Sudan and Somalia, Chad’s inclusion has sparked considerable diplomatic tension, particularly in light of its previous cooperation with the United States on security and counter-terrorism efforts.

Along with the full bans, partial restrictions will be applied to nationals from seven other countries, including Burundi, Cuba, and Venezuela.

The White House stated that certain exemptions would be granted, such as allowances for lawful permanent residents, individuals with existing visas, and those whose entry is deemed to align with US national interests, Reuters reported.

President Deby says move out of principle of reciprocity

Reacting to this announcement in a post made on Facebook, President Deby explained the decision was made in line with the principles of reciprocity.

"I have instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity and suspend the issuance of visas to U.S. citizens," President Deby said.

This bold move comes as part of Chad's response to its inclusion in the US travel restrictions, which also affects several other countries, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Yemen.

Chad’s dignity and pride at stake, says President Deby

In a pointed remark, President Deby emphasised that while Chad may not have the financial influence or resources to match the US, the country’s dignity and pride are non-negotiable.

"Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and pride," Deby stated, making a veiled reference to Qatar’s reported $400 million gift of a private jet to President Trump.

Chad’s response is significant as it marks a diplomatic break, with the country opting to use a retaliatory measure following its inclusion in the US travel ban, AP reported.

The move underscores Chad’s strong position on the issue of national dignity, which President Deby believes outweighs any economic or political advantage offered by the US.

