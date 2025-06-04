Tinubu's 2nd Anniversary: Otuaro’s Leadership Revives Amnesty Programme

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has undergone a significant revival under Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Over 5,000 beneficiaries have been empowered through education and vocational training, while new accountability frameworks have restored public trust

Stakeholders across the Niger Delta have praised the reforms as a model for peacebuilding and national integration

Abuja, FCT - The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), once marred by operational drift and waning public confidence, has seen a marked revival under the leadership of Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro, stakeholders said, as the country marks two years of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, traditional rulers, civil society groups and community leaders praised the renewed focus on peacebuilding, dialogue and economic inclusion.

Community leaders and civil society groups commend the PAP’s transformation at a recent engagement forum in the Niger Delta. Photo credit: PAP

They touted the revitalisation of the programme as a key success of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the restive Niger Delta region.

Focus restored to core mandate

Appointed in March to steer the Amnesty Office, Otuaro has reoriented the programme toward its original focus on Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) of former militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

His leadership has been credited with bringing “focus, vision, and integrity” to the initiative, according to community leaders and programme insiders.

5,000 beneficiaries empowered

Under Otuaro’s administration, over 5,000 beneficiaries have received educational sponsorships to universities and skills acquisition centres. Additional cohorts are currently undergoing training in blue economy sectors, including marine logistics, aquaculture, and coastal enterprises, aligning the PAP with global economic trends and the region’s comparative advantage.

Otuaro has also reportedly introduced new transparency and accountability frameworks, which officials say ensure funds are audited and directed to verified beneficiaries. These measures have helped restore trust in the programme and, by extension, in federal institutions operating in the region.

Beyond economic empowerment, Otuaro has engaged in peacebuilding efforts, holding dialogues with traditional rulers, local leaders, and civil society groups to rebuild fragile relationships and promote stability.

Grassroots support for leadership

Stakeholders across the Niger Delta have hailed the reforms, noting a significant shift in both perception and delivery.

“Dr. Otuaro is restoring not just the programme, but our hope in government,” said a community elder in Delta state. “For the first time in a long while, we are witnessing real results.”

Niger Delta group reacts

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Transparency Watch Group, which monitors public sector reforms in the region, commended the Amnesty Office’s performance.

“What we see today is Renewed Hope in action—driven by commitment, community engagement, and accountability,” the group said in a statement.

Analysts say the transformation of the PAP could serve as a model for national integration and peacebuilding in other conflict-affected regions of Nigeria if current momentum is sustained.

