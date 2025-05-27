Donald Trump's administration has spent an unprecedented 220 billion dollars more in its first 100 days than the same period last year under Biden, despite promises of drastic cost-cutting

Key government programs, including Medicare and social security, have seen significant funding increases, while mass layoffs have swept across federal departments

The president's newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, claims to have saved billions, though the figures remain unverified

Despite assurances of drastic government spending cuts, Donald Trump's administration recorded a staggering increase in expenditures during his first 100 days back in the White House.

According to data compiled by Guardian UK and CBS News, Trump's government spent approximately 220 billion dollars more than in the same period last year under the Biden administration.

Trump Spends More Money Than Biden in 100 Days Amidst Costs-Cutting Promises, Actual Amount Released.

Returning to office as the 47th President of the United States in January, Trump vowed wholesale changes, including reducing government waste.

However, financial figures suggest spending surged beyond levels seen in the past decade, except for 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced massive financial intervention.

Executive orders and government restructuring

Trump enacted multiple executive orders aimed at reshaping federal institutions.

Among them was the controversial decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and a bill to dismantle the Department of Education, which has since been subject to legal challenges.

Additionally, Trump appointed Elon Musk to head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, tasking the billionaire with cutting unnecessary expenditures.

While DOGE claims to have saved 170 billion dollars through asset sales, contract renegotiations, fraud elimination, and workforce reductions, these figures have yet to be independently verified.

Key areas of government spending

Despite targeted cost-cutting measures, key sectors have seen substantial increases in expenditure.

Among them, Medicare and social security benefit payments recorded a 37 billion dollar rise compared to Biden's administration last year.

Other departments receiving sizeable funding boosts include: Interest on Treasury Securities, Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture.

Public reaction to mass layoffs

Trump has undertaken significant mass layoffs across multiple governmental departments, notably in education, as part of cost-cutting efforts.

He defended the firings, describing them as a means to get rid of the fat in government operations.

At the end of March, Trump addressed the issue, stating, "We're getting down to a point we think probably over the next two or three months, we'll be pretty much satisfied with the people that are working hard and want to be members of the administration and our country," as reported by The Independent.

However, public sentiment remains divided. A viral YouTube comment summed up growing concerns, stating, "So much for the government spending cuts."

Trump Spends More Money Than Biden in 100 Days Amidst Costs-Cutting Promises, Actual Amount Released.

