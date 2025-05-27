Charles B. Rangel, a pioneering civil rights activist, decorated war hero, and longtime New York congressman, passed away on Monday at the age of 94

His decades of service saw him rise from a high school dropout to one of the most influential Black politicians in American history

Tributes poured in from political leaders and activists, celebrating his enduring legacy in Harlem, New York, and beyond

Charles B. Rangel, a renowned civil rights activist, war hero, and influential congressman, passed away on May 26 at the age of 94.

His death was announced by the City College of New York, where he served as Statesman-in-Residence and spearheaded the Charles B. Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Initiative, aimed at fostering infrastructure employment in Manhattan and the Bronx.

Former US House of Representative Member Dies at Age 94. Photo credit: Andrew Burton/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Early life and military heroism

Born in Harlem on 11 June 1930, Rangel endured a challenging childhood marked by his father’s abandonment. Dropping out of high school in 1947, he enlisted in an all-Black battalion of the US Army’s 2nd Infantry Division.

His bravery during the Korean War, where he rescued fellow soldiers under enemy fire, earned him the prestigious Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor.

In 1966, Rangel was elected to the New York State Assembly before securing a congressional seat in 1970 to represent upper Manhattan.

His tenure spanned 23 terms, during which he co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus and became the first Black member—and later chairman—of the influential House Ways and Means Committee.

He retired in 2017 after decades of championing racial equality, economic reforms, and anti-drug policies.

Rangel was the last surviving member of Harlem’s powerful “Gang of Four,” which included former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, New York Secretary of State Basil Paterson, and Manhattan Bureau President Percy Sutton. Together, they shaped Harlem’s political landscape, advocating for civil rights and social justice.

Ethics investigation and censure

Despite his monumental contributions, Rangel’s career faced scrutiny when he was investigated by the House Ethics Committee for alleged financial misconduct, including accepting corporate-funded trips and failing to pay taxes on a Dominican Republic property.

In 2010, the House censured him, marking a controversial chapter in his legacy.

Political figures across the US paid tribute to Rangel’s impact. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised him as “a great man, a great friend, and someone who never stopped fighting for his constituents and the best of America.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries lauded him as “a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent, and champion for justice.“

Rev. Al Sharpton reflected on Rangel’s role in preserving Black excellence, stating, “It is on us now to pick up the torch Charlie Rangel carried for decades to fight for our communities, advance along the road of justice, and uplift ourselves.”

Rangel’s legacy as a tireless advocate for civil rights and political reform remains indelible, shaping Harlem, New York, and the nation for generations to come.

House of Assembly member dies in his sleep

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Zamfara State House of Assembly has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji, the lawmaker representing the Kaura Namoda South Constituency.

Kasuwar-Daji, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reportedly passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday, April 9, 2025. As reported by Channels TV, the Zamfara state chapter of the APC has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of the lawmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng