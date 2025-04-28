At Pope Francis' funeral on April 26, Melania Trump encouraged Donald Trump to engage with world leaders through handshakes during the “sign of peace”

Ahead of the service, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a productive 15-minute discussion, marking their first meeting in two months

The Trumps were seated in the front row at Saint Peter’s Square among over 250,000 mourners and delegations from 164 countries honouring Pope Francis

During Pope Francis’ funeral on April 26, First Lady Melania Trump prompted former President Donald Trump to engage with world leaders by shaking hands during the “sign of peace” segment of the three-hour Catholic mass.

According to forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman and NY Post, Melania whispered, “Donald, look left,” encouraging Trump to greet Estonian President Alar Karis and Spain’s King Felipe VI with a handshake.

Trump later extended his hand to Finnish President Alexander Stubb and French President Emmanuel Macron, with the latter handshake becoming a focal point due to its prolonged nature.

Trump and Zelensky hold private meeting

Ahead of the funeral, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inside St. Peter’s Basilica for a 15-minute conversation, marking their first meeting since a heated Oval Office exchange two months prior.

The White House described the discussion as “very productive,” while Zelensky echoed the sentiment on X, calling it a “good meeting.” Images of the exchange quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention.

Trumps take front-row seats at Vatican service

Despite earlier speculation about seating arrangements, the Trumps were seated in the front row at Saint Peter’s Square, ahead of high-ranking clergy and monarchs.

Trump donned a navy suit and tie, while Melania wore a black lace ensemble. At one point, Trump was seen checking on Melania, asking, “You okay?” to which she nodded in response.

Global leaders gather to honour Pope Francis

The funeral drew over 250,000 mourners and delegations from 164 countries, paying tribute to the Argentinian pontiff who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

The event highlighted moments of diplomacy and unity, as leaders from around the world came together to honour Pope Francis’ legacy.

