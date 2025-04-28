Donald Trump met Volodymyr Zelensky at Pope Francis’s funeral and later questioned Vladimir Putin’s commitment to ending the Ukraine war

Trump suggested Moscow’s latest strikes on Kyiv indicated Russia may not be serious about peace, despite prior claims of negotiations being close

The White House called the meeting “very productive”, while Zelensky described it as “symbolic” and potentially historic for future peace efforts

United States President Donald Trump has raised doubts over Vladimir Putin’s commitment to ending the conflict in Ukraine following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral.

Posting on his Truth Social account after departing Rome, Trump expressed concerns that the Russian leader might be "tapping me along," in light of Moscow's latest missile strikes on Kyiv.

Days after meeting Zelensky at Pope Francis’s burial, President Donald Trump has broken his silence on Putin’s deadly strikes against civilians. Photo credit: Win McNamee/@ZelenskyyUa

Source: Getty Images

Trump voices doubts on Russia's intentions

Speaking after the encounter, Trump criticised the fresh attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine, stating,

“There is no reason for Putin to be firing missiles into civilian areas.”

He added that the ongoing aggression “makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and must be addressed differently, possibly through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions'?”

Trump had earlier claimed that Russia and Ukraine were close to reaching an agreement, following discussions between his envoy, Steve Witkoff, and President Putin, BBC News reported.

In response, the Kremlin asserted on Saturday that Putin had expressed readiness to engage in direct negotiations with Ukraine "without preconditions".

Meeting of Symbolism and High Stakes

Earlier in the day, Trump and Zelensky were seen locked in conversation inside St Peter’s Basilica, shortly before the funeral commenced.

Their 15-minute meeting was described by the White House as “very productive,” while Zelensky heralded it as “potentially historic”.

Two official photographs captured the intensity of the meeting: Trump, dressed in a blue suit, and Zelensky, in black, seated opposite each other in deep discussion. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, shared one of the images, captioning it:

“No words are needed to describe the importance of this historic meeting. Two leaders working for peace in St Peter’s Basilica.”

Another image, shared by the Ukrainian delegation, showed the two leaders standing alongside UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron — both of whom are believed to have played intermediary roles.

Strained History but New Hopes

This was the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelensky since their tense exchange at the White House in February, where Trump bluntly told Zelensky he "had no cards" to defeat Russia.

Trump reiterated this sentiment after the Rome meeting, while continuing to blame Ukraine for obstructing peace efforts.

Despite Trump’s scepticism, the White House offered a more optimistic view of the latest discussions, and Zelensky described the encounter as “very symbolic” and one that could be significant if we achieve joint results”.

After their meeting, Trump and Zelensky exited the basilica together to applause from the gathered crowd, taking their seats among other world leaders in the front row during the service. Macron and several other heads of state were seated between them.

During his homily, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re recalled Pope Francis’s persistent message for peace, stating: "'Build bridges, not walls' was an exhortation he repeated many times."

Further Talks and International Support

President Donald Trump has reacted to Putin’s deadly missile strikes on civilians, days after he held talks with Zelensky during Pope Francis’s burial. Photo credit: Global Images Ukraine

Source: UGC

Although Ukrainian officials hinted at a second meeting, Trump’s convoy quickly departed St Peter’s, with his plane leaving Rome soon after.

Meanwhile, Zelensky continued diplomatic engagements, meeting Macron at Villa Bonaparte, and Sir Keir Starmer at Villa Wolkonsky, the British Ambassador’s residence. He also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Sky News reported.

Macron later posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Ending the war in Ukraine is an objective we share in common with President Trump," adding that Ukraine was open to an "unconditional ceasefire".

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that Starmer and Zelensky discussed recent progress towards "a just and lasting peace in Ukraine" and agreed to “maintain momentum and speak again soon”.

Pope Francis' burial: Trump accused of 'disrespect'

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump has come under fire for disregarding the dress code at Pope Francis' funeral after attending the solemn occasion in a blue suit and blue tie, rather than adhering to the strict requirements set for the event.

The Vatican had instructed that men wear dark suits, black long ties, white shirts, and black shoes, socks, coats, and umbrellas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng