Elon Musk, renowned for his groundbreaking innovations in technology and space exploration, is also a father to 14 children, each with a name that reflects his unique worldview

From mythology and mathematics to science fiction and artificial intelligence, the names of Musk's children offer a glimpse into his passions and intellectual pursuits

Legit.ng explores the fascinating origins and meanings behind these distinctive names, showcasing Musk’s intriguing blend of creativity and futurism

Elon Musk, celebrated globally for his revolutionary contributions to technology and space exploration, is equally notable in his personal life.

As a father of 14 children, Musk has garnered significant attention for the unique names he has chosen, each deeply rooted in mythology, mathematics, space, and science fiction.

X Æ A-Xii Musk: Names of Elon Musk 13 Children Released, Reflects His Unique Worldview. Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The names of Elon Musk's children not only spark curiosity but also reflect his distinct perspective on life and innovation.

Nevada Alexander Musk

In 2002, Musk and his then-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk. Tragically, Nevada passed away at just ten weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The name Nevada likely symbolises vast landscapes and adventure, while Alexander, of Greek origin, means "defender of the people."

Griffin Musk and Vivian Jenna Wilson

Two years later, twins Griffin Musk and Vivian Jenna Wilson were born via in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Griffin's name, derived from mythology, represents strength and wisdom through its association with the legendary creature.

Vivian, initially named Xavier, transitioned in 2022, adopting her mother’s maiden name, Wilson. Vivian means "alive" in Latin, and Jenna signifies "fair one."

Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk: The Triplets

Born in 2006, triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk further expanded the Musk-Wilson family.

Kai’s name has multicultural meanings such as "sea" in Hawaiian and "victory" in Chinese. Saxon evokes the historic Germanic tribe known for its resilience, while Damian, of Greek origin, means "to tame."

X Æ A-Xii Musk: Name heard around the world

Musk’s relationship with Canadian musician Grimes brought more attention to his unconventional naming practices.

Their first child together, born in 2020, was named X Æ A-Xii Musk, a name that puzzled many. Musk explained the elements: "X" symbolises the unknown, "Æ" is an elven spelling of "AI," and "A-Xii" references the Archangel-12 aircraft. The name is pronounced "X Ash A Twelve."

Exa Dark Sideræl and Tau Techno Mechanicus Musk

In 2021, Grimes and Musk welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, whose name draws from computing, cosmology, and sidereal time—a cosmic concept.

Nicknamed "Y," she follows her brother "X." Their third child, Tau Techno Mechanicus Musk, born in 2022, combines mathematical and technological inspirations.

X Æ A-Xii Musk: Names of Elon Musk 13 Children Released, Reflects His Unique Worldview. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Strider and Azure Musk: Neuralink Twins

Musk’s children with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, include twins Strider and Azure Musk, born in 2021. Strider’s name references the alias of Aragorn in ”The Lord of the Rings”, symbolising a journeyer or warrior. Azure, inspired by the serene blue of the sky and sea, conveys calmness and depth.

Arcadia and Seldon Lycurgus Musk: Youngest additions

In 2024, Elon Musk's daughter Arcadia was born, named for a tranquil and idyllic setting.

The following year, Shivon Zilis announced the arrival of Seldon Lycurgus Musk. The name suggests themes of governance and discipline, reflecting Musk’s forward-thinking nature.

Elon Musk’s approach to naming his children highlights his fascination with science, mythology, and the cosmos.

These names stand as a testament to his distinctive worldview and his enduring legacy as a pioneer in both his professional and personal life.

Musk details mass cuts to US federal spending

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk outlined plans Wednesday for his new role as "efficiency" czar -- signaling an assault on federal spending and staffing that would be backed by President-elect Donald Trump's executive powers and a conservative Supreme Court.

In the Wall Street Journal, the world's richest man said he was taking aim at hundreds of billions of dollars in government spending -- including funding for public broadcasting and abortion rights group Planned Parenthood -- as well as at bureaucracy that represents an "existential threat" to US democracy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng