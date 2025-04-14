An AI-generated video based on the Shroud of Turin has recreated what Jesus may have looked like, sparking global interest and debate

While the video portrays a lifelike image of Christ, critics noted that it depicted him as Caucasian, contrasting with historical evidence suggesting a Middle Eastern appearance

The Shroud’s authenticity remains contentious, with recent studies offering conflicting conclusions on its age and connection to Jesus

An AI video has sparked global interest by creating a lifelike representation of Jesus based on the Shroud of Turin, an ancient cloth believed by many Christians to have been used to wrap Christ's body after the crucifixion.

Photos of the Shroud were fed into Midjourney, an AI image generator, which produced a video showing Jesus blinking, smiling, and praying as he may have done around 33 AD.

Ai technology showing what was claimed as face of Jesus sparks interest. Photo credit: Deloc Lissac/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Dailymail UK, while some viewers hailed the clip as revealing "the true face of Jesus," critics pointed out that the AI portrayed Jesus as Caucasian, though historical evidence suggests he would have had darker Middle Eastern features.

Historical context and alternative representations

Experts, including Dr Meredith Warren of Sheffield University, have stated that Jesus likely had brown skin, brown eyes, and short curly hair, similar to the local population of his time.

Egyptian mummy portraits and forensic reconstructions, such as one created by medical artist Richard Neave in 2015, depict Judean men from the era with tanned complexions, bushy beards, and distinct facial features.

These reconstructions provide alternative perspectives to classical depictions of Christ seen in Western art.

See the video below:

Controversies surrounding the Shroud of Turin

The Shroud of Turin remains a subject of intense debate. While some believe it holds miraculous imprints from Jesus' resurrection, skeptics question its authenticity.

Radiocarbon dating in 1988 suggested the cloth dated back to the 13th or 14th century, but a 2022 study using advanced x-ray techniques indicated it may be roughly 2,000 years old—aligning with the timeline of Jesus' life.

Researchers stated that contamination issues might have compromised earlier dating results, reigniting discussions about its historical significance.

AI Technology Shows ‘True Face of Jesus’ based on the Shroud of Turin

Source: Getty Images

Captivating historians and the public

Preserved in the cathedral of San Giovanni Battista in Turin, Italy, the Shroud has inspired over 170 peer-reviewed studies and fascinated believers, skeptics, and academics for centuries.

The AI video has added a modern dimension to this ongoing debate, combining cutting-edge technology with religious artifacts to explore one of history's most intriguing mysteries.

