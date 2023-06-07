Elon Musk is now worth over $200 billion after reclaiming the top spot as the wealthiest man in the world

Musk not only regained the top spot but almost the equivalent of his losses last year

Dangote also gained over N8 billion in 8 hours and moved one place in the global billionaire ranking

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hit $200 billion in net worth for the second time, the equivalent of what he lost last year, which earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first man in history to lose $200 billion.

Musk ousted LVMH merchant Bernard Arnault to clinch the position as the wealthiest man in the world, following the stellar performance of his electric car company, Tesla.

Musk reclaims position and net worth

Tesla shares rose 3.61% on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, to trade at $229, gaining almost $8.

The Twitter CEO also earned about $2.65 billion in eight hours, thanks to the performance of Tesla shares.

The SpaceX CEO, who wants to expand Starlink services to Mongolia, sits very comfortably on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with about $205 billion ahead of Arnault, whose net worth is estimated at $187 billion after losing over $1 billion on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Dangote's wealth soars

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, earned N8.3 billion in 8 hours as the share price of Dangote Cement remained stable, trading at N290 per share.

Dangote also moved one place up the Bloomberg Billionaire Index to rank 75th from the 76th position he occupied on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Africa’s richest man recently commissioned his 650,000bpd refinery on May 22, 2023, and promised it would begin shipping refined petroleum products by July.

According to Dangote, the refinery employs 33,000 people, potentially 100,000

workers.

