In an unexpected move, the White House on April 13 hung a painting of former President Donald Trump, depicting a moment following an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer.

The painting replaced the official portrait of former President Barack Obama in the foyer of the State Floor, a space traditionally reserved for the two most recent former presidents.

Source: Getty Images

Obama’s portrait was relocated to the opposite wall, previously occupied by George W. Bush’s likeness, which is now set to be moved closer to his father’s portrait on the staircase to the residence.

Painting highlights Trump’s rally incident

The painting, created by artist Marc Lipp and donated by Andrew Pollock via the Blue Gallery in Florida, captures Trump wounded in the ear, thrusting his fist skyward while declaring, “fight, fight, fight!”

This phrase became a rallying cry during Trump’s successful reelection campaign. The White House announced the change on its official X account, sharing a photo of the painting with the caption, “Some new artwork at the White House,” accompanied by emoji eyes.

Breaking with tradition

Hanging a new presidential portrait without prior notice is highly unusual and reflects Trump’s tendency to break with norms.

Traditionally, sitting presidents host their immediate predecessors for portrait unveilings, but Trump did not extend this courtesy to Obama during his term.

Instead, it was left to then-President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to host the Obamas for their portrait unveiling in 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Legacy of white house portraits

The White House portrait collection, which began with George Washington, has evolved over centuries, with many paintings funded by the White House Historical Association since the 1960s.

These portraits are displayed in public areas of the mansion, including the Ground Floor and State Floor, and are viewed by millions of visitors annually.

While some portraits undergo conservation or are stored, those on display continue to reflect the evolving history of the presidency.

