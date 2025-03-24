Donald Trump criticised an "unflattering" portrait of himself displayed in the Colorado State Capitol, calling for its removal by Governor Jared Polis

The artwork, created by Sarah Boardman and unveiled in 2019, has sparked complaints from Trump and some Colorado residents

The US Presidnt also used the opportunity to criticise Polis's handling of crime and other state issues

Washington, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump has publicly criticised an artist for painting what he described as an “unflattering” portrait of him, currently displayed in the Colorado State Capitol.

Trump took to TruthSocial on March 23, 2025, to demand that Democrat Governor Jared Polis remove the artwork, which hangs alongside portraits of other U.S. presidents.

Trump requests his presidential portrait be taken down. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to DailyMail Uk, the portrait, created by artist Sarah Boardman, was unveiled in 2019 during Trump’s presidency.

Trump claimed the painting was “purposefully distorted” and expressed dissatisfaction with its depiction, stating, “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves.”

Artist’s work and public reaction

Sarah Boardman, who has previously painted portraits of former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, was commissioned to create Trump’s portrait during his first term in office.

While Boardman’s earlier works received praise, Trump alleged that her portrayal of him lacked the same quality.

He further claimed that “many people from Colorado” had complained about the artwork, adding that he was speaking on their behalf to Governor Polis.

The artist, however, had shared her gratitude for the opportunity when the portrait was unveiled, urging viewers to focus on the art rather than politics.

Portrait of Donald Trump in Colorado. Photo credit: Colorado Capitol website

Source: UGC

Governor Polis and Trump’s broader criticism

Governor Jared Polis, who has served as Colorado’s governor since 2019, was also targeted in Trump’s remarks.

Trump accused Polis of being “weak on crime,” referencing issues such as the infiltration of Aurora by the Tren de Aragua criminal group.

Trump highlighted his administration’s efforts to combat organised crime, including the recent deportation of over 200 suspected gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Polis, known for his bipartisan approach, has previously supported some of Trump’s initiatives but recently criticised federal immigration enforcement actions in Colorado.

Colorado governor

Jared Polis is the 43rd Governor of Colorado, serving since January 2019. A member of the Democratic Party, he is known for his entrepreneurial background and his focus on education, renewable energy, and healthcare affordability.

Polis made history as the first openly gay man elected governor in the United States and has been a strong advocate for inclusivity and progressive policies throughout his career.

