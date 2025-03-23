Donald Trump revoked security clearances for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other political opponents, citing national interest in a presidential memo issued on March 21, 2025

The move also targeted Biden’s family and several individuals involved in investigations or impeachment proceedings against Trump

This decision has sparked significant political controversy, reflecting ongoing tensions in U.S. politics

Washington, D.C., United States – Former President Donald Trump issued a presidential memo on March 21, 2025, revoking security clearances for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and several other prominent Democrats and political adversaries.

The revocations also extended to former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, among others.

Trump stated that the decision was made in the "national interest" and directed executive departments to revoke unescorted access to secure government facilities for the individuals named.

Broader implications of the revocations

The move also targeted Biden’s entire family, including Hunter and Ashley Biden, who lost their Secret Service protections earlier in the week.

Trump’s actions appear to be a counterstrike against Biden, who had previously barred Trump from accessing classified information in 2021, citing concerns over his "erratic behaviour."

The revocations also included individuals involved in Trump’s impeachment proceedings, such as Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, and Norman Eisen, as well as officials linked to investigations into Trump’s activities during the Biden administration.

Political fallout and context

The revocations come amid reports of declining popularity for the Democratic Party, with an NBC News poll showing only 27% of registered voters holding positive views of the party.

Former President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, had recently offered to assist in rebuilding the Democratic Party following the defeat of Kamala Harris in the November elections.

Trump’s actions have been widely interpreted as a politically motivated response to his critics and opponents.

US security clearance

Security clearance in the United States is a process used to grant individuals access to classified information based on their eligibility and trustworthiness.

It typically involves a thorough background check and is issued at different levels, such as Confidential, Secret, or Top Secret, depending on the sensitivity of the information.

The clearance ensures that only authorised personnel can access material critical to national security, and it is periodically reviewed or revoked based on changes in circumstances.

