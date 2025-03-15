The United States expelled South Africa's ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, after Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused him of being hostile to both America and President Trump

This action followed growing tensions over South Africa’s land reform policies and its genocide case against Israel

Reacting, the South African government expressed regret over the expulsion but reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations with Washington

Washington DC, United States - The United States has expelled South Africa's ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday, March 14.

Rubio labelled the South African envoy a "race-baiting politician" who harbours hostility toward America and President Donald Trump.

The United States has expelled South Africa's ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, amid deteriorating diplomatic relationship.

Source: Getty Images

How US-South Africa relations deteriorates

Tensions between Washington and Pretoria have escalated following Trump's decision to cut US financial aid to South Africa.

The move was in response to South Africa’s land expropriation policies and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Legit.ng notes that Israel is a key US ally.

"South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country. Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS, Rubio posted on X.

"We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA."

Rubio shared a Breitbart article that quoted the envoy, Rasool, as stating on Friday that Trump was leading a white "supremacist" movement.

South Africa responds to envoy's expulsion

Meanwhile, the South African presidency on Saturday, March 15, acknowledged Rasool's expulsion, calling it "regrettable" but affirming the country’s commitment to a "mutually beneficial" relationship with Washington.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, stated on X that the government "will engage through the diplomatic channel."

"The Presidency urges all relevant and impacted stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter," the South African government said.

Reuters reported that Rasool has struggled to secure routine meetings with State Department officials and key Republican figures since Trump took office in January.

It was gathered that a s South African diplomat suggested that Rasool’s pro-Palestinian stance and criticism of Israel contributed to his diplomatic isolation.

South African envoy Ebrahim Rasool labelled a "race-baiting politician" who harbours hostility toward America and President Donald Trump.

Source: Getty Images

