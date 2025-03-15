Global site navigation

Full List of 41 Countries Trump Is Considering for New Travel Ban
Full List of 41 Countries Trump Is Considering for New Travel Ban

by  Nurudeen Lawal 3 min read
  • The Trump administration is considering a new travel ban that could affect citizens from 41 countries
  • According to a leaked memo, the countries are divided into three groups: full visa suspension, partial visa suspension, and those at risk of restrictions if they do not address certain issues
  • A US official said the list is not final and could change, as it is still awaiting approval from top government officials

Washington DC, United States (US) - President Donald Trump administration is reportedly considering imposing sweeping travel ban on citizens from several countries as part of his immigration policies.

According to an internal memo cited by Reuters, a total of 41 countries have been listed under the proposed restrictions, divided into three separate groups.

US President Trump Mulls Travel Ban for Over 40 Countries
US President Donald Trump speaks while showing an executive order he signed in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP
Source: Getty Images

While many African countries feature on the list, Nigeria is not included. The memo outlines 41 countries, categorising them into three distinct groups, as listed below:

Full visa suspension:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Cuba
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
  6. Somalia
  7. Sudan
  8. Syria
  9. Venezuela
  10. Yemen

Partial visa suspension

Tourist, student and some other visas affected

  1. Eritrea
  2. Haiti
  3. Laos
  4. Myanmar
  5. South Sudan

Partial suspension if they do not address deficiencies:

  1. Angola
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Belarus
  4. Benin
  5. Bhutan
  6. Burkina Faso
  7. Cabo Verde
  8. Cambodia
  9. Cameroon
  10. Chad
  11. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  12. Dominica
  13. Equatorial Guinea
  14. Gambia
  15. Liberia
  16. Malawi
  17. Mauritania
  18. Pakistan
  19. Republic of the Congo
  20. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  21. Saint Lucia
  22. Sao Tome and Principe
  23. Sierra Leone
  24. East Timor
  25. Turkmenistan
  26. Vanuatu
Trump proposes travel ban on 41 countries
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un talk before a meeting in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on June 30, 2019, in Panmunjom, Korea. Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
Source: Getty Images

US travel ban list may may change - US official

However, a US official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, cautioned that the list could still change, as it has yet to receive final approval from the administration.

Legit.ng gathers that the policy, which is expected to be reviewed by top officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, could mark one of the most extensive travel bans implemented by the Trump administration.

As the White House has yet to release an official statement, the specifics of the proposed restrictions and the criteria used to determine the affected countries remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Trump administration introduced a new app, CBP Home, on Monday, March 10, aimed at enabling immigrants in the United States illegally to "self-deport" rather than face arrest and detention.

This initiative marked a significant step in President Trump's ongoing deportation efforts. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app, CBP Home, allows individuals to signal their "intent to depart," according to the agency.

"The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated, highlighting the app's purpose.

Source: Legit.ng

