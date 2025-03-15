The Trump administration is considering a new travel ban that could affect citizens from 41 countries

According to a leaked memo, the countries are divided into three groups: full visa suspension, partial visa suspension, and those at risk of restrictions if they do not address certain issues

A US official said the list is not final and could change, as it is still awaiting approval from top government officials

Washington DC, United States (US) - President Donald Trump administration is reportedly considering imposing sweeping travel ban on citizens from several countries as part of his immigration policies.

According to an internal memo cited by Reuters, a total of 41 countries have been listed under the proposed restrictions, divided into three separate groups.

US President Donald Trump speaks while showing an executive order he signed in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

While many African countries feature on the list, Nigeria is not included. The memo outlines 41 countries, categorising them into three distinct groups, as listed below:

Full visa suspension:

Afghanistan Cuba Iran Libya North Korea Somalia Sudan Syria Venezuela Yemen

Partial visa suspension

Tourist, student and some other visas affected

Eritrea Haiti Laos Myanmar South Sudan

Partial suspension if they do not address deficiencies:

Angola Antigua and Barbuda Belarus Benin Bhutan Burkina Faso Cabo Verde Cambodia Cameroon Chad Democratic Republic of the Congo Dominica Equatorial Guinea Gambia Liberia Malawi Mauritania Pakistan Republic of the Congo Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Sao Tome and Principe Sierra Leone East Timor Turkmenistan Vanuatu

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un talk before a meeting in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on June 30, 2019, in Panmunjom, Korea. Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

US travel ban list may may change - US official

However, a US official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, cautioned that the list could still change, as it has yet to receive final approval from the administration.

Legit.ng gathers that the policy, which is expected to be reviewed by top officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, could mark one of the most extensive travel bans implemented by the Trump administration.

As the White House has yet to release an official statement, the specifics of the proposed restrictions and the criteria used to determine the affected countries remain unclear.

Read more about Trump's policies:

Trump launches self deportation app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Trump administration introduced a new app, CBP Home, on Monday, March 10, aimed at enabling immigrants in the United States illegally to "self-deport" rather than face arrest and detention.

This initiative marked a significant step in President Trump's ongoing deportation efforts. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app, CBP Home, allows individuals to signal their "intent to depart," according to the agency.

"The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated, highlighting the app's purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng