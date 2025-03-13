A Tennessee man was lying in bed early Monday morning, March 10, when his dog accidentally shot at him

The victim, Jerald Kirkwood, told police he was in bed with his girlfriend when his pet Pitbull, Oreo, jumped and inadvertently set off a firearm

Although it is rare for a dog to shoot a person in the United States (US), there are occasional shootings involving dogs in the country

Memphis, USA - In the United States (US), a dog, Oreo, shot his owner, Jerald Kirkwood.

As reported by Guardian UK in a report on Wednesday, March 12, Kirkwood reported to police in Memphis that he and a woman were lying in bed with a firearm when his dog jumped up and inadvertently caused the weapon to discharge.

The woman accompanying Kirkwood and Oreo reportedly left the home where the shooting occurred and took the gun with her while the wounded man was brought to a hospital in non-critical condition.

According to Fox 13, police classified the shooting as an accidental injury requiring no action against Oreo or his owner.

A friend of the wounded man said:

“There was a freak incident, and the dog jumped up and caused the gun to discharge."

The friend added that the pit bull is really friendly and that his friend is fine.

Dangers of accidental gun discharges

Legit.ng reports that accidental gun discharges are a serious issue for firearm owners and those nearby. These incidents happen when a gun fires unintentionally, often causing injuries or damage.

Carelessness is one of the most common causes of accidental firearm discharge. Improper storage, such as leaving a gun where children and domestic animals can access it, also increases the risk of an accident.

To stay safe, experts advise people to always handle guns with care.

Licensed gun owners are urged to keep guns unloaded when not in use and store them in locked cabinets or safes. The experts also advise that people use trigger locks to add extra protection.

The dangers of accidental discharges are listed below:

Property damage: A gun firing accidentally can damage walls, furniture, or other items.

A gun firing accidentally can damage walls, furniture, or other items. Injuries and medical costs: Unintentional discharges can hurt people, leading to high bills for medical attention.

Unintentional discharges can hurt people, leading to high bills for medical attention. Loss of trust: Accidents can make others feel unsafe around the person responsible.

Accidents can make others feel unsafe around the person responsible. Legal consequences: Gun owners may face fines or charges for reckless endangerment if someone is hurt.

Gun owners may face fines or charges for reckless endangerment if someone is hurt. Need for insurance claims: Victims may need to file insurance claims to recover costs for medical treatment, property damage, or lost income caused by the accident.

