The Catholic Church will celebrate the 12th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis in a different way

Pope Francis will mark the 12th anniversary of his election from his sick bed at Rome's Gemelli Hospital

A senior Vatican official close to Francis, Cardinal Michael Czerny spoke about the change in celebration this year

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio will on Thursday, March 13, 2025, mark the 12th anniversary of his election as leader Catholic church from his sick bed at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

The 88-year-old pope has been hospitalized and he’s receiving treatment for double pneumonia for almost a month.

Francis was elected pope of the Roman Catholic church on March 13, 2013. Photo credit: Vatican Pool

As reported by Reuters, Francis was elected pope by the world's Roman Catholic cardinals on March 13, 2013, at the age of 76.

The state of Pope Francis’ health is changing the tenor of how Catholics celebrate the day.

A senior Vatican official close to Francis, Cardinal Michael Czerny said Pope Francis' anniversary is "a reason for gratitude".

"This year, his illness makes us especially aware (of the anniversary), especially grateful to God, and redoubling our prayers for his full recovery."

David Gibson, director of Fordham University's Center on Religion and Culture, said Francis "has come to seem like the indispensable pope" for many Catholics.

Speaking on the Pope’s leadership, the U.S. academic:

"Francis has really reset the expectations for what a pope should be: a pastor who welcomes all and judges no one of goodwill,"

However, the pope's agenda has upset some Catholics, including a few senior cardinals.

The Holy Father has been accused of watering down the Church's teachings on issues such as same-sex marriage, divorce, and remarriage, and of focusing excessively on political issues such as climate change.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Vatican issued a fresh statement on the health of Pope Francis, with an update from the doctors attending to him.

The Pope has been hospitalised with severe bronchitis, raising concerns about his ability to continue leading the Catholic Church and prompting discussions about succession.

The statement hinted at the current state of the ailing pope, as of Wednesday morning, March 12, 2025.

Legit.ng also reported that Pope sent a thank you message to medical doctors and healthcare workers taking good care of him.

The Head of the Catholic Church said he has experienced the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care.

According to the Vatican, the condition of the ailing Poe Francis, who is being treated for pneumonia has improved.

Pope Francis sends message to the world from hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis, who has been in hospital since February 14, 2025, with double pneumonia, spoke on Sunday, March 2.

88-year-old Pope Francis has been ill and has been receiving treatment at a Rome medical centre in Italy.

Following claims of Pope Francis' alleged demise, Legit.ng investigated the viral posts and shared its verdict.

