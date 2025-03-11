Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and African matters.

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, President of the African School of Governance (ASG), on Tuesday, March 11, highlighted why the East-Central African nation of Rwanda should be emulated.

Legit.ng reports that the ASG which Moghalu leads is based in Kigali, Rwanda.

Streets of Kigali, Rwanda. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said in Rwanda, government ministers do not have official cars, residences, or security guards.

The erstwhile Nigerian presidential hopeful also pointed out that government ministers have to buy their own vehicle and finance it with their transport allowance because the country operates a zero fleet policy.

Advocating for a reduction in the cost of governance in Nigeria, Moghalu tweeted:

"In Rwanda, government ministers don't have official cars, residences, or security guards. You buy your own vehicle and finance it with your transport allowance (zero fleet policy). Rent your own residence with your accommodation allowance. No pomp and pageantry. #CostofGovernance."

Snapshot of Rwanda

Rwanda is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley of East Africa, where the African Great Lakes region and Southeast Africa converge.

Located a few degrees south of the Equator, Rwanda is bordered by Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic (DR) of the Congo.

With a comparatively high elevation, Rwanda has been given the sobriquet "land of a thousand hills" (French: pays des mille collines), with its geography dominated by mountains in the west and savanna to the southeast, with numerous lakes throughout the country. Its capital and largest city is Kigali.

Rwanda is a de facto one-party state ruled by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) and its leader Paul Kagame continuously since the end of the civil war in 1994. The RPF is a Tutsi-dominated party but receives support from other communities as well.

Read more on Rwanda:

Tinubu meets President of Rwanda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received Rwandan President Kagame in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The two African leaders met on the eve of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Tinubu described the meeting with Kagame as "meaningful", adding that it is time for African leaders and countries to look inward to improve intra-African trade.

