A 28-year-old Peruvian man, Juan Carlos Tello, miraculously survived after being struck by a cargo train while asleep on the tracks in Lima

The dramatic incident, captured on CCTV, showed Tello being flung beneath the train and emerging with only minor injuries

Despite his intoxicated state, Tello's incredible escape from death has raised concerns about train safety in Peru

Lima, Peru – A miraculous moment was captured on CCTV footage showing how a 28-year-old Peruvian man, Juan Carlos Tello, narrowly avoided death after being struck by a train.

On Saturday, March 8, Tello, who was apparently intoxicated, fell asleep on a railway track in Lima.

Man Survives Being Run Over by Moving Train in Peru

Source: Getty Images

The footage shows him initially laying motionless on the tracks with a white van parked metres away.

Incredible survival

Moments later, a cargo train crashed into Tello's head, flinging him on his side and beneath the locomotive.

Amazingly, he then rolled from beneath the train onto the nearby pavement, conscious and alive. As onlookers rushed to his aid, Tello rose to his feet and stumbled towards the road, eventually sitting down on the curb.

He escaped the horror collision with only minor injuries to his left arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Watch the video here

Eyewitness accounts and official statement

General Javier Avalos, a security official for the town of Ate in Lima, said: "The train knocked him over but through some miracle did not kill him.

He apparently was in a state of intoxication, fell asleep along the train tracks and did not feel the train coming."

The cargo train, which had been on its regular run towards the Peruvian Andes, a mountain range extending through seven South American countries, miraculously did not result in fatal injuries for Tello.

Man Survives Being Run Over by Moving Train in Peru

Source: Getty Images

Historical context of train accidents in Peru

Accidents involving trains are not uncommon in Peru. In August 2024, on the same trainline as Tello's incident, a young man wearing headphones was reportedly struck and killed by a cargo train while trying to cross the tracks.

Earlier in May last year, four people were killed and more than 30 others suffered injuries after a passenger bus and a cargo train collided in the central Peruvian district of La Oroya.

Man in tears as 11 members of his family die

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has expressed sadness over the tragic death of 11 members of his family. The man narrated the ugly incident which took the lives of his brother, Mr Jeremiah Nwaji, his wife, six children, his maid, his male servant, and younger brother, Emmanuel.

According to him, the 11 people were on their way from Onitsha, Anambra state to Ebonyi state where they were supposed to attend the burial of their late father. However, when they got to Enugu, there was a tanker explosion and they were caught in the devastating inferno.

Narrating the story, Ikechukwu Nwaji told Punch Newspaper that the incident happened on Saturday, January 25. He said the 11 victims were burnt beyond recognition and they only buried their ashes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng