Fifteen people were injured in Pocheon, South Korea, after bombs dropped by fighter jets during military exercises accidentally landed in a civilian district

The incident, caused by incorrect coordinates entered by a pilot, resulted in significant damage to houses and a church

The South Korean Air Force has suspended live-fire exercises pending an investigation into the cause of the accident

Pocheon, South Korea – Fifteen people were injured on February 6 after bombs dropped by fighter jets landed in a civilian district, damaging houses and a church during military exercises in Pocheon, according to the Air Force and the fire agency.

The fire agency reported that 15 people were wounded, including two who were seriously hurt. Pocheon is located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Seoul, near the heavily militarised border with North Korea.

15 People Injured After Bombs Testing Mistakenly Landed on People’s Homes and Church

Source: Getty Images

Cause of the accident and official response

South Korea's Air Force stated that eight 500-pound (225kg) Mk82 bombs from two KF-16 jets fell outside the designated shooting range during joint live-fire exercises.

"We are sorry for the damage caused by the abnormal drop accident, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Air Force said in a statement.

A military official, who declined to be identified, revealed that the accident was due to a pilot entering incorrect coordinates. As a result, the two jets dropped four bombs each, all of which detonated.

Suspension of live-fire exercises and resident protests

Authorities have suspended live-fire exercises until there is a clear understanding of what went wrong.

However, the incident will not affect major joint South Korean and U.S. military exercises scheduled to begin on February 10, the official added.

Residents in the area have long protested about the disturbance and potential danger from nearby training grounds.

Impact and government action

Photographs from the scene showed a house hollowed out by the impact, shattered windows, and a church building strewn with debris.

Security camera footage aired on local TV captured the moments before the incident, showing a pickup truck driving on a tree-lined street before the area was consumed by a large explosion.

"The unthinkable has happened," said Pocheon city mayor Baeck Young-hyeun, urging the government and military to implement measures to prevent any further civilian damage.

NAF airstrikes bomb bandits to death

Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have bombed many bandits to death in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state. The terrorists were reportedly killed during an airstrike attack launched by the NAF officers.

The bandits were suspected to be relatives of notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aliero, along with other unidentified individuals, who left Tsafe LGA to rustle cattle from nearby communities.

As reported by Daily Trust, a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said the operation was a result of coordinated intelligence. Makama quoted sources as saying the bandits succeeded in stealing several livestock and were attempting to escape when they encountered resistance from security forces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng