First Words of Plane Crash Survivor in Philadelphia Released by His Family
- The first words of young plane crash survivor Trey Howardwere released by his father
- Trey, who was injured by flying debris during the crash, is now awake and recovering after emergency brain surgery
- The medical transport jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia injured 24 people and killed seven
Philadelphia, USA – Investigators are combing through evidence to determine what caused the medical transport jet to crash in Northeast Philadelphia on January 31.
The tragic accident injured at least 24 people and killed seven, including the six people on board the jet and one person on the ground.
Young survivor's family shares experience
The family of 10-year-old Trey Howard, who was injured when the jet crashed near their car, shared their harrowing experience.
Trey's father, Andre Howard Jr., described the moment the jet came crashing down as resembling a scene from a horror movie.
Andre had been picking up donuts with his three children when the crash occurred, and Trey was seriously injured by flying debris while protecting his younger sister.
Heroic actions and miraculous recovery
Andre used socks and a shirt to stop Trey's bleeding before a police officer rushed them to the hospital, where Trey underwent emergency brain surgery.
Despite being told there was a strong chance Trey might not survive, he miraculously awoke and began talking.
Trey's first words were about the Super Bowl, showcasing his love for the Eagles. He also expressed concern for his sister, asking, "Daddy, did I save my sister?"
Support and gratitude
To lift Trey's spirits, his favourite NBA player, Tyrese Maxey of the 76ers, visited him in the hospital.
Trey’s father, Andre, expressed gratitude for everyone's support, calling Trey a superhero. The young survivor is continuing his recovery at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Final words from air controller to pilot
Legit.ng reported that the final words of the air controller to pilot whose plane crashed into a Philadelphia neighbourhood have been captured on air traffic control audio.
The medical transport jet, carrying a child patient, her mother, and four others, crashed 30 seconds after taking off, killing all on board.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.