Since US President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2025, he has been taking several notable actions

One of the most prominent updates is the green light given to law enforcement agents to arrest people deemed illegal immigrants for deportation

However, social media posts have alleged that Trump ordered the sale of African leaders’ property and the eviction of their children

Washington, USA - Some Facebook posts claimed that United States (US) President Donald Trump is now targeting African leaders.

One viral claim alleged that Trump has ordered the sale of all their private jets and luxury property in the US.

The posts claimed the children of these politicians who study in the US are also to be deported.

The message alleged that Trump reportedly said:

“Your children must attend schools in your own country and contribute to its growth."

The claim can also be found in this Facebook post and another post on the same social media platform.

But is it true that President Trump ordered African leaders like President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and Rwanda's Paul Kagame to sell their jets and deport their children? Legit.ng has done further checks on the matter.

No evidence on claim about Trump

The White House's official website is up-to-date on Trump’s orders so far. When Legit.ng checked the site; it did not find such a directive listed there.

Credible local and international media outlets have also closely monitored Trump’s orders since his inauguration. There is no report of African politicians’ property being sold or their children being targeted for deportation. Given the magnitude of such 'news', media outlets would have broadcast the news.

So far, Trump’s action directly affecting Africa is mainly severing funding to South Africa due to a land law.

Besides, African leaders often embark on overseas trips with presidential jets, not necessarily possess private jets. Many public figures do not own their jets, but instead either charter them when they want to travel, or they own a portion of an aeroplane which is flown and maintained by a fractional operator.

There is no publicly available evidence to support the claim that Trump ordered the sale of property belonging solely to African politicians or the deportation of their children.

