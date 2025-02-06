Donald Trump attributes his survival of two assassination attempts last year to divine intervention, deepening his religious convictions and strengthening his faith in God

In a prayer breakfast on February 6, Trump urged Americans to reconnect with their faith, announcing the establishment of a commission on religious liberty

Trump criticized President Biden's administration for allegedly persecuting anti-ab0rtion activists, while using his religious liberty advocacy to garner support from evangelical groups ahead of the 2024 presidential election

Washington, D.C, United States – Former U.S. President Donald Trump reflected on his personal faith, attributing his survival from two failed assassination attempts last year to divine intervention.

Speaking during a prayer breakfast on Thursday, February 6, Trump revealed that these harrowing experiences had deepened his religious convictions.

Trump shared his belief in God, expressing that recent life-threatening events made him feel more spiritually connected than ever.

“I feel even stronger. I believed in God, but I feel, I feel much more strongly about it. Something happened,” Trump said.

During a second prayer breakfast later that day, Trump added:

“It was God that saved me,” underscoring the role of faith in his personal life.

Trump stresses on 'bringing God back

As part of his ongoing advocacy for religious liberty, Trump also urged Americans to reconnect with their faith, Al Jazeera reported.

“We need to bring God back into our lives,” he emphasized, using the occasion to announce the establishment of a commission on religious liberty.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by Trump to protect and promote religious freedoms in the U.S.

Trump to stop persecution of anti-ab0rtion activists

In his remarks, Trump didn’t shy away from criticizing his successor, Democratic President Joe Biden.

He accused the Biden administration of “persecution,” pointing specifically to the prosecution of anti-ab0rtion rights advocates who had allegedly blocked access to reproductive healthcare clinics, The Punch reported.

Trump’s remarks, echoing his frequent appeals to evangelical groups, appear to be part of a larger strategy to bolster support from religious conservatives ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

While Trump’s statements about divine intervention and religious freedom resonated with his supporters, his comments on Biden’s administration sparked controversy, particularly among those advocating for a separation between church and state.

Critics argue that the push for religious liberty could be used to justify discrimination under the guise of faith-based policy.

As the debate over the role of faith in government continues, Trump’s reflections on his near-death experiences and his call for greater religious freedom are sure to influence the political landscape in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

