The last text message from a passenger onboard the American Airlines jet that crashed and killed 67 people has been released

Olesya Taylor, who was killed alongside her daughter, sent her husband a text message a minute before the crash

The helicopter’s collision with an airline jet over the Potomac River is the worst US aviation crash in 16 years

The last text message from Olesya Taylor, a passenger on the doomed American Airlines jet that crashed and killed 67 people, has been released.

Olesya Taylor, who boarded the flight with her 12-year-old daughter, Olivia, sent her husband, Andrey Ter, a text message a minute before the crash

He shared text message from his wife before the crash. Photo: DjelicS, Aaron Foster, Photos for illustration only

Source: Getty Images

Andrey mourned his wife and daughter, as he shared the content of the last message he got with People.

Man shares last text message from wife

The mother and daughter had just attended the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Camp in Wichita, Kan. before the crash.

He said he only had one last video of his wife and daughter taking off from the airport, which he recovered by backing up his wife’s phone to the cloud.

Andrey said he was already at the airport garage to pick up his wife and daughter when he received a message from her by 8:47 pm.

The message read:

“We are landing.”

Unbeknownst to him, the plane crashed a minute later, at 8:48 pm, though he did not witness the accident.

67 involved in plane crash near DC

Olesya and Olivia were two of the 64 people aboard Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, which collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter 400 feet above the Potomac River as it was approaching Reagan National Airport just before 9 pm on January 29, 2025.

The collision resulted in a fireball. Among the dead was a pilot, First Officer Samuel Lilley - who was newly engaged and planning for his wedding.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has since recovered the 'Black Box' recorders from both aircraft involved in the crash, which is named the worst aviation disaster in the US in 16 years.

Aside from Olivia, other American figure skaters involved in the crash included Spencer Lane (16), Jinna Han (13) and Brielle Beyer (12).

Father speaks on Olivia’s skating passion

Andrey said his daughter was so good at her ice skating and was planning to be an Olympic champion.

He said:

“She would have this whole plan in her head what she needs to do and when the next Olympiad is going to be that she can qualify for. That’s the thing that she dreamt of.”

Mourning his loss, the grieving father and husband said:

“I had everything that I needed, everything that I wanted. And God took two of the dearest things I had away from me. Half of me is gone, and it’s no longer there.”

Olesya’s friend shares their last conversation

Legit.ng previously reported that Olesya’s friend, Olga Konopelko, opened up on the last conversation they had before the crash

She said Olesya shared how she wanted her daughter to start a new skating program immediately after their flight.

Olga, whose 14-year-old daughter skated with Olivia, said Olesya was very dedicated towards her daughter’s skating passion.

