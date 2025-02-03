Elon Musk announced that President Trump agreed to shut down USAID, criticising the agency's leadership as "radical lunatics"

Musk described USAID as "beyond repair" and suggested that the only solution was to eliminate the agency entirely

Senator Joni Ernst proposed moving pro-American programs under the State Department for better oversight

Early on Monday, February 3, Elon Musk announced that he had spoken with President Donald Trump, who “agreed” with him that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) should be shut down.

This announcement came just hours after the president criticised the aid agency’s leadership, calling them “a bunch of radical lunatics.”

Musk's remarks on X spaces

Musk’s remarks were made during an X Spaces stream that began at midnight EST to discuss the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The billionaire stated that he had checked with Trump a few times, asking, “Are you sure?” to which Trump responded affirmatively, “so we’re shutting it down.”

Criticism of USAID

Without offering evidence, Musk attacked the aid agency by claiming its work was “incredibly politically partisan.”

During the stream, Musk described USAID as not just an “apple with a worm in it” but rather a “bowl of worms” which was “beyond repair.” He asserted that the only solution was, “You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing.”

Senator Joni Ernst's comments

Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who was also on the stream, stated that if there are “truly good pro-American programs” under USAID’s ambit, they should be moved under the State Department to “ensure proper oversight.”

Trump's statement on USAID

Earlier on Sunday evening, February 2, Trump was asked by reporters about the state of USAID and said, “Well, it's been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we're getting them out...and then we'll make a decision.”

Will this affect PEPFAR?

The shutdown of USAID could potentially affect PEPFAR (the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief). PEPFAR is one of the largest recipients of USAID funding, and a shutdown or significant reduction in USAID's budget could disrupt its operations. This could lead to interruptions in the provision of life-saving HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention services, especially in regions heavily reliant on PEPFAR funding.

