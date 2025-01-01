Cathay Pacific Flight 880 took off from Hong Kong in 2025 and landed in Los Angeles in 2024 due to crossing the International Date Line

Passengers aboard Cathay Pacific Flight 880 experienced an unusual New Year’s twist, traveling across time zones to land in a different year than they departed.

The flight, which left Hong Kong just minutes into January 1, 2025, arrived in Los Angeles at approximately 10 p.m. local time on December 31, 2024.

The journey, lasting nearly 14 hours, crossed nine time zones and traversed the International Date Line over the Pacific Ocean, effectively sending passengers “back in time.”

The International Date Line, an imaginary boundary running down the middle of the Pacific Ocean, marks where one calendar day ends and another begins.

While the concept of "time travel" might seem extraordinary, it is a regular phenomenon for trans-Pacific flights due to the unique geography of global timekeeping.

The flight's path not only highlights the quirks of the International Date Line but also provides an unusual opportunity for passengers to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice, once on board and again upon landing.

Flight tracking website FlightAware documented the journey, noting that the flight departed just after Hong Kong ushered in 2025.

As the plane soared eastward, it crossed into the previous year, landing in Los Angeles where celebrations for 2024’s end were still underway.

Such flights are not uncommon, especially during holiday periods, and they captivate the imagination of travelers and aviation enthusiasts alike. The idea of “reversing time” while in the air adds a layer of intrigue to an otherwise routine long-haul journey.

For the passengers on Cathay Pacific Flight 880, the experience may have felt like something out of a science fiction story. However, it is a testament to the marvels of modern aviation and the peculiarities of our planet’s time zones.

