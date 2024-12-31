The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced the closure of its offices on Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The United States Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed in observance of New Year's Day celebration

According to the statement, the U.S Mission wishes Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The shut down of both offices is in observance of New Year's Day celebration.

The offices will be closed in observance of New Year's Day celebration Photo credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed in a statement shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @USinNigeria on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

According to statement, the US embassy said it looks forward to strengthening the enduring partnership between the United States and Nigeria in 2025.

The U.S Mission wishes Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year!

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in observance of New Year's Day.

“As we enter 2025, we look forward to strengthening the enduring partnership between the United States and Nigeria. From all of us at the U.S. Mission, we wish you a peaceful and prosperous New Year!”

Nigerians react as US Embassy shut down

@Royalgoddez

Hopefully the huge backlog for visa applicants, expecially families who have been kept away from each other for years, gets to be eased and better this year 🎊, happy and prosperous new year 🎉

@onlinecarparts_

The year I got denied twice 🥹🥹

@contantine101

For Christ sake pls fix this per-approval so that those of us that plan to resume this January can easily get a date and go for the interview thank you

@primadon

I’m a US citizen and I just lost my passport, I’ve been trying to contact the embassy in Abuja and have sent couple of emails without any response. My flight was due back from ABV to JFK today and because of the lack of response, I might be stuck here till goodness knows when. How can a stranded US citizen in Abuja get the attention of embassy officials to help?

US Embassy in Nigeria announces closure of office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Embassy in Nigeria closed from December 24 to 26, 2024, and reopen again on December 27, 2024.

This closure, the consulate said, affected all embassy services, and visitors were advised to plan accordingly.

The closure announcement was made via a post on the embassy's official handle on X on December 23, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng