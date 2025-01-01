Most of the world today is celebrating the dawn of a new year in different styles and ways as humans bid a memorable 2024 an emotional goodbye

While the overwhelming majority of Earth's countries are celebrating, there exist some countries that do not use the popular Gregorian calendar and do not see January 1 as the first day of a new year

Grief-stricken countries like South Korea, still mourning the unfortunate plane crash that claimed scores of lives, have shelved celebrations

Millions around the globe rang in 2025 with vibrant celebrations, fireworks, and prayers, as New Year’s festivities unfolded across time zones.

From Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge to muted observances in Seoul, the transition into the new year reflected both jubilation and solemnity.

The celebrations began with Kiribati and the Christmas Islands in the Pacific, the first places to greet 2025.

In New Zealand, more than 1.5 million gathered in Auckland and Wellington, where spectacular fireworks from Auckland's Sky Tower lit up the night sky.

These cities ushered in the new year 11 hours before the bells of Big Ben tolled in London.

Millions celebrate New Year

In Sydney, Australia, over a million spectators packed the harbour to witness a dazzling display of nine tonnes of fireworks launched from the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Dubbed the “New Year’s Capital of the World,” Sydney’s display is a global highlight, marking the start of celebrations across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

China celebrated with grand displays and family gatherings, while in Japan, residents flocked to temples like Tokyo’s Tokudai-ji for traditional prayers and the symbolic tolling of bells.

Grieving South Korea shelves celebration

However, not all celebrations were jubilant. In South Korea, festivities were subdued in the wake of political unrest and the Jeju Air tragedy, which claimed 179 lives.

In Seoul, the Bosingak bell ceremony went ahead, but without the performances and crowds that typically accompany it. A moment of silence marked the somber tone of the celebrations.

Abuja, Lagos join celebration of New Year

Africa joined the global revelry as Nigeria celebrated with prayers, parties, and fireworks lighting up Lagos and Abuja.

Across the continent, communities marked the new year with unique traditions blending modern festivities and cultural heritage.

Ethiopia, Iran shuns New Year

Meanwhile, parts of the world abstained from New Year’s Day celebrations. Countries like Ethiopia, Nepal, Iran, and Afghanistan follow unique calendars, with their respective new years falling in spring or autumn.

As the world enters 2025, it bids farewell to a year defined by political shifts, climate challenges, and moments of triumph, such as the Olympic Games.

While January 1 signifies a fresh start for much of the globe, it is a reminder of the diverse ways humanity marks the passage of time.

