In a move that has caught the attention of both supporters and critics, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

He announced the appointment on Thursday night, November 14, in a post shared on his X page

Kennedy's appointment came days after Trump gave Elon Musk a major role in his government

Donald Trump, the United States president-elect, announced on Thursday night, November 14, that he has appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the environmental activist and prominent critic of the pharmaceutical industry, as the new Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was appointed as HHS secretary. Trump announced on Thursday night. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr

The announcement was made via a post on Trump's official X page.

This came days after Trump appointed billionaire Elon Musk as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ahead of his forthcoming administration.

Why Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, highlighting Kennedy's commitment to addressing the issues he believes have contributed to the nation's health crisis.

In his tweet, the President-elect stated,

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health."

Trump emphasized that the primary responsibility of HHS is ensuring the safety and health of Americans, and that Kennedy would help lead efforts to protect the public from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, and food additives, which, according to Trump, have played a role in the country's health crisis.

The President-elect also promised that Kennedy would restore the agency's focus on “Gold Standard Scientific Research” and increase transparency to address the chronic disease epidemic.

Read Trump's full tweet below:

"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health.

"The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!

