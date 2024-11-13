US President-Elect Trump Gives Elon Musk Appointment, Billionaire Reacts
- US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Elon Musk to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (Doge)
Donald Trump, the United States president-elect, has appointed billionaire Elon Musk as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) ahead of his forthcoming administration.
Trump also announced that the biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy would work with the founder of Tesla and SpaceX on the project, adding that the primary objective of the new department was to "dismantle" bureaucracy in government.
The due were also responsible for slashing excess regulations and wasteful expenditures. This move is part of Trump's plan to drive large-scale structural reform, with Musk and Ramaswamy providing external advice to the White House.
Musk, a mega-donor to Trump's campaign, has been vocal about reducing federal spending. He proposes cuts of at least $2 trillion, nearly a third of the government's budget. He also suggests eliminating hundreds of federal agencies, citing overlapping responsibilities. He had shared the announcement letter on his X page as his reaction to the development.
According to the BBC, Trump has likened the DOGE initiative to the Manhattan Project, a top-secret program that developed the first nuclear weapons.
Musk and Ramaswamy's work is expected to conclude by July 4, 2026. They aim to present a smaller, more efficient government as a "gift to America" on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Ramaswamy has previously proposed drastic measures, including firing over 75% of the federal workforce and closing several major agencies.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The appointments have sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning potential conflicts of interest, given Musk's business interests and Ramaswamy's past presidential bid ². Nonetheless, Trump's move signals a significant shift in his administration's approach to government reform.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng