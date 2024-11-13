US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Elon Musk to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (Doge)

Donald Trump, the United States president-elect, has appointed billionaire Elon Musk as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) ahead of his forthcoming administration.

Trump also announced that the biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy would work with the founder of Tesla and SpaceX on the project, adding that the primary objective of the new department was to "dismantle" bureaucracy in government.

The due were also responsible for slashing excess regulations and wasteful expenditures. This move is part of Trump's plan to drive large-scale structural reform, with Musk and Ramaswamy providing external advice to the White House.

Musk, a mega-donor to Trump's campaign, has been vocal about reducing federal spending. He proposes cuts of at least $2 trillion, nearly a third of the government's budget. He also suggests eliminating hundreds of federal agencies, citing overlapping responsibilities. He had shared the announcement letter on his X page as his reaction to the development.

According to the BBC, Trump has likened the DOGE initiative to the Manhattan Project, a top-secret program that developed the first nuclear weapons.

Musk and Ramaswamy's work is expected to conclude by July 4, 2026. They aim to present a smaller, more efficient government as a "gift to America" on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Ramaswamy has previously proposed drastic measures, including firing over 75% of the federal workforce and closing several major agencies.

The appointments have sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning potential conflicts of interest, given Musk's business interests and Ramaswamy's past presidential bid ². Nonetheless, Trump's move signals a significant shift in his administration's approach to government reform.

Source: Legit.ng