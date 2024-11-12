President-elect Donald Trump has begun assembling his team for his second term, focusing on loyalty and effectiveness

President-elect Donald Trump has begun assembling his team for his second term, aiming to avoid the "bad, disloyal people" he mentioned as a mistake in his first term.

Here are the key appointments, nominations, and staffing decisions announced by the Trump administration so far:

List of US President-elect Donald Trump's appointments so far. Photo credit: Milowsky via Getty Images

Source: Twitter

1. Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles, Trump's 2024 campaign manager, was named White House chief of staff soon after Election Day. A seasoned Republican strategist, Wiles has worked on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign and managed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

Trump referred to her as the “ice maiden” in his victory speech, and she will be the first woman to serve as chief of staff.

2. Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy

Stephen Miller, known for his hardline stance on immigration, has been appointed deputy chief of staff for policy.

Miller was a senior adviser during Trump's first administration and has been a central figure in several controversial policy decisions, including the separation of immigrant families.

Since 2021, he has led America First Legal, challenging the Biden administration on various issues.

3. Mike Waltz, National Security Adviser

Trump has chosen Mike Waltz, a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran, as his national security adviser.

Waltz, a three-term GOP congressman from Florida, has served multiple tours in Afghanistan and worked in the Pentagon. He is known for his hawkish views on China and has called for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

4. Elise Stefanik, U.N. Ambassador

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has been nominated as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik, a vocal supporter of Trump, has criticized the U.N.'s stance on Israel and called for a reassessment of U.S. funding. She currently serves as chair of the House Republican Conference and will need Senate confirmation for her new role.

5. Tom Homan, ‘Border Czar’

Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been appointed as “border czar.” Homan will oversee the southern and northern U.S. borders, as well as maritime and aviation security.

He played a significant role in Trump’s first term, particularly in the administration’s child separation policy.

6. Lee Zeldin, EPA Administrator

Lee Zeldin, a former New York representative, has been picked to serve as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Zeldin has pledged to restore U.S. energy dominance and revitalize the auto industry while committing to clean air and water. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

