A 45-year-old British-Nigerian, Oludayo Kolawole John Adeagbo, has been sentenced to seven years in prison

The dual citizen of Nigeria and the United Kingdom was involved in a multimillion-dollar business email compromise (BEC) scheme

The court in the United States ordered Adeagbo to pay $942,655.03 in restitution and to serve seven years in prison

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

United States - A court in the United States has sentenced a British-Nigerian, Oludayo Kolawole John Adeagbo, to seven years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar business email compromise (BEC) scheme.

A BEC scheme is used when scammers create fake accounts pretending to be companies that a business regularly does business with.

The court ordered Adeagbo to pay $942,655.03 in restitution and to serve seven years in prison. Photo credit: Area Tatafo

Source: UGC

The 45-year-old dual citizen conspired with others to steal over $3 million from different entities in Texas, including local government entities, construction companies, and a Houston-area college.

The US Department of Justice reported that Adeagbo, Donald Echeazu, 42, and Olabanji Egbinola, 44, defrauded a North Carolina university of more than $1.9 million.

The suspects committed the offences in North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Adeagbo, Echeazu, and Egbinola were extradited from the United Kingdom (UK) to face charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering in August 2022.

The convict pleaded guilty in two cases against him in North Carolina and Texas for participating in a BEC scheme.

According to court records, Adeagbo and his co-conspirators obtained information about construction project sin the country, including an ongoing multi-million-dollar project at a university in North Carolina.

The fraudsters registered a domain name similar to that of the construction company handling the university’s project.

They also created an email address similar to that of an employee of the construction company.

“Using the fake email address, the fraudsters deceived and directed the university to wire a payment of more than $1.9 million to a bank account controlled by an individual working under the direction of Adeagbo and his co-conspirators.”

The fraudsters pulled the same tricks in Texas, targeting local government entities and universities pretending to be construction companies.

The scammers received over $3 million from the scheme and $5 million overall.

The court ordered Adeagbo to pay $942,655.03 in restitution and to serve seven years in prison.

Nigerian brothers jailed in US over teenager’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government jailed two Nigerian siblings for sextortion leading to the death of a teenager.

The court sentenced Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21 to 17 1/2 years imprisonment on Thursday, September 5.

The prosecutors narrated how the two brothers blackmailed and extorted over 100 young men and teenage boys in the US.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng