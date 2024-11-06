US Election 2024: Donald Trump Raises Alarm Over Alleged Massive Cheating
- Donald Trump claimed there is "massive cheating" taking place in the battleground state of Philadelphia
- Writing on his own social network, Truth Social, Trump said: "A lot of talk of massive cheating in Philadelphia. Law enforcement coming!"
- Philadelphia district attorney, Larry Krasner, said in a statement that there is no "factual basis" for Trump's claim
Washington, D.C., USA - Donald Trump has once again raised doubts about the electoral process, particularly targeting Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the US.
The former president revived unsubstantiated claims of fraud, focusing on Philadelphia amid reports of high voter turnout.
In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday night, November 5, Trump alleged there was talk of “massive cheating” in Philadelphia and that law enforcement was on the way.
Philadelphia officials deny Trump’s claims
Meanwhile, Philadelphia officials refuted Trump’s claims of voter fraud.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner through a spokesperson, described Trump's claim as a "wild allegation".
Krasner said:
“The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump. There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation.
"We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath.”
Legit.ng reports that more than 81 million Americans have voted, with strong attention on the battleground states.
