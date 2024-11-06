BREAKING: Trump Wins First Battleground State as US 2024 Election Results Trickle In
North Carolina, United States - Former President Donald Trump has won North Carolina, one of the battleground states as the results of the United States 2024 presidential election trickle in.
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!
CBS reports that the Republican Party's candidate has also taken a lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in several other swing states that will decide the winner of the US election.
Details to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.