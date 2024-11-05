Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 34 percentage points among Latino voters in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania

A survey by Univision and YouGov disclosed the development as voters exercise their franchise in the US election 2024

Legit.ng reports that Pennsylvania is home to 1.1 million Latinos, with nearly 600,000 eligible to vote

Washington, D.C., USA - A Univision and YouGov survey has shown that Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump by 34 points among Latino voters in the United States (US) of Pennsylvania.

Legit.ng reports that polling is underway in key battleground states as the American election 2024 started officially on Tuesday morning, November 5.

As reported by The Hill, Harris, the incumbent US vice president, leads former President Trump by 34 percentage points among Latino voters in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

64 percent of registered Latino voters in the state said they were voting for Harris, compared to 30 percent who said they were voting for Trump.

Six in 10 respondents say Trump is very or somewhat disrespectful toward Latinos.

Pennsylvania is home to 1.1 million Latinos, with nearly 600,000 eligible to vote.

Also known as swing states, battleground states usually determine the outcome of the US presidential election.

Due to the fact that the US votes follow an electoral college system, the outcome usually comes down to states that “swing” from Republican to Democrat while other states consistently vote for the Democratic or Republican candidate in each election cycle (almost always, that is).

Trump is the flagbearer of the Republican Party while Harris represents the Democrats.

This year, apart from Pennsylvania, the states being closely watched are Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin in addition to new entry, North Carolina.

