US Election Results: Sources Share How Donald Trump Will Monitor Outcome
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.
Washington, D.C., USA - Donald Trump, a candidate for president of the United States (US) would watch the election results with friends and family members.
According to the CNN, "multiple sources familiar" confirmed the development on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Trump is expected to monitor the election's outcome at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Legit.ng reports that after weeks of barnstorming battleground states, Trump and Kamala Harris take a step back and leave the election to voters.
Billionaire Elon Musk; real estate investor and golfing buddy Steve Witkoff; and transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick; are all set to join the former president. Trump’s oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, are also expected to attend, along with Eric’s wife, Lara.
Members of his club have been invited to a watch party dinner at the resort, and Trump is likely to stop by and mingle with guests throughout the evening.
The former president’s campaign is setting up a war room at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach.
Trump is taking part in telerallies in various swing states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona as his campaign tries to drive voters to the polls on Tuesday, November 5.
US election: Ayodele shares prediction
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, asked Americans and everyone around the world to brace up for a "tight" US election.
In a video posted on his known X page, Primate Ayodele projected an "inconclusive" poll.
Source: Legit.ng
