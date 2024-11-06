Donald Trump has 267 electoral votes, with Kamala Harris trailing at 214, nearing the 270-vote threshold

Trump has 51.2% (68 million votes), while Harris holds 47.4% (62.9 million votes), with final votes pending

A 269-269 tie could trigger a "contingent election," where the House picks the president and Senate selects the vice president

The highly anticipated U.S. presidential election has delivered intense competition, with former President Donald Trump securing a significant lead over Vice President Kamala Harris.

As of the latest results, Trump has amassed 267 electoral votes, while Harris trails with 214.

As reported by Associated Press, this lead places Trump within reach of the 270-vote threshold required to win the presidency.

Vote breakdown and key figures

As ballots continue to be counted, Trump has secured approximately 68 million votes, translating to 51.2% of the popular vote.

Harris, in comparison, has garnered 62.9 million votes, or 47.4% of the popular vote.

The race remains undecided, with a handful of pivotal states yet to announce their final tallies.

These states hold enough electoral votes to tip the scales in either candidate’s favor, keeping the nation on edge.

Potential outcomes and contingent election scenario

With Trump so close to the required 270 electoral votes, analysts are closely watching the uncounted votes in key battleground states.

If Harris manages to claim several remaining states, however, a rare 269-269 tie remains within the realm of possibility.

Such an outcome would trigger a “contingent election,” where the House of Representatives would select the president and the Senate the vice president, adding further tension to the already heated political environment.

What you should know Donald Trump

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 presidential race has been one of the most contentious in recent U.S. history.

Donald Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, launched a comeback bid after a narrow loss to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump's campaign has been centered on promises to “restore American greatness” and address issues like immigration, economic growth, and national security.

Trump’s return to the political stage has energized his supporters, with many seeing his 2024 bid as a continuation of his previous administration’s agenda.

What you should know about Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, the sitting Vice President, made history as the first woman and first Black and Asian American elected to the role. She entered the 2024 race after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election.

Harris’s campaign has focused on progressive policies, including expanded healthcare, climate action, and racial justice initiatives.

As a central figure in the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response and social policies, she has aimed to build upon that administration's achievements and address concerns over issues like income inequality and police reform.

