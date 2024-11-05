Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.

Washington, D.C., USA - Donald Trump's social media company was temporarily halted — twice — after a sudden plunge on Election Day in the United States (US).

The development follows a massive surge, according to the CNN on Tuesday, November 5.

Shares of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group, which trades under the symbol “DJT,” briefly turned negative after spiking as much as 17% earlier on Tuesday, November 5. After the stock was halted for volatility, shares began to recover and were last up 4%.

It was not immediately clear what caused the massive sell-off and rebound. Prediction markets have barely budged Tuesday, November 5, and other so-called Trump trades that are betting on a victory for the ex-US leader remained strong.

Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, said:

“Markets are very thin and skittish, DJT exceptionally so."

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 US presidential election, the 60th quadrennial presidential election, is currently being held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Voters in each state and the District of Columbia will choose electors to the Electoral College, who will then elect a president and vice president for a term of four years.

The presidential election will take place at the same time as elections for the US senate, house, state governorships, and state legislatures. Key battleground states for the presidential election include Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Trump to watch election results from Florida

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump would watch the election results with friends and family members.

Trump is expected to monitor the election's outcome at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

