Donald Trump has won the state of Georgia in the ongoing US presidential election with 63.5 per cent of the votes

Trump's victory in Georgia is the second of the battlefield states that the former US president would win as the election results rolled out

As Vice President Kamala Harris loses Georgia, her hope of becoming the first US female president became threatened

Donald Trump has secured a crucial victory in Georgia, a key battleground state, dealing a significant blow to Kamala Harris' presidential bid. With 63.5 per cent of the vote, Trump's win in Georgia brings his total electoral count to 230, while Harris trails behind with 187 electoral votes.

This win is particularly significant, as Georgia has been a tightly contested state in recent elections. Trump's victory in Georgia is seen as a major setback for Harris, who had hoped to replicate Joe Biden's success in the state during the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News reported that the loss in Georgia, combined with Trump's earlier win in North Carolina, puts additional pressure on Harris to perform well in other crucial battleground states.

Electoral map taking shape in US election

The electoral map is taking shape, with Trump and Harris locked in a fierce battle for 270 electoral votes. Other key states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, will play a decisive role in determining the ultimate winner of the presidency.

As the election unfolds, attention turns to these remaining battleground states, where the outcome remains uncertain. Trump's momentum in Georgia and North Carolina could potentially boost his chances in these critical contests.

Trump hopes to return to the White House, particularly with the victories secured in North Carolina and Georgia. However, Kamala Harris's hope of becoming the first female American president is now uncertain.

Trump sends message to American voters

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Trump has called on American voters to stay in line regardless of the length of the queue.

The Republican candidate in the November 5 presidential election in the United States described the poll as historical.

The US usually holds its presidential election on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

