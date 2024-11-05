Former US President Donald Trump has been tipped for re-election in the November 5 presidential election

Moo Deng, the adorable pygmy hippo, made the prediction after her caretaker Khao Kheow Open Zoo, made the experiment

The prediction has started creating excitement among the supporters of Trump, who were comparing it to that of Paul the Octopus, who famously predicted World Cup winners in 2010

Moo Deng, the adorable pygmy hippo, has made headlines by "predicting" Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

In a fun experiment, her caretakers at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand presented her with two fruit platters, each featuring a watermelon carved with either Trump's or Kamala Harris's name in local spelling. When called to feast, Moo Deng dug straight into the Trump concoction, snubbing Harris.

Baby hippo tipped Donald Trump to win the US presidential election Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Sky News reports that this isn't Moo Deng's first time in the spotlight. She's been an internet sensation since September, with her playful and energetic personality captivating fans worldwide. The zoo has even started selling merchandise featuring her adorable face, and she's become a popular subject of fan art.

US election: Supporters draw comparison to Octopus

Moo Deng's "prediction" draws comparisons to Paul the Octopus, who famously predicted World Cup winners in 2010. Paul's aquarium staff rewarded him with a mock trophy, and Moo Deng's prediction sparked similar excitement.

However, not everyone is thrilled about Moo Deng's newfound fame. Animal welfare groups have expressed concerns about her confinement and treatment, but the zoo's director maintains that they prioritize her welfare and quality of life.

As the world watches Moo Deng's every move, it's clear that this little pygmy hippo has stolen hearts. Whether her prediction comes true remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: Moo Deng is here to stay as an internet sensation.

Source: Legit.ng