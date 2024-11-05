Former United States President Donald Trump contesting in the November 5 presidential election, has expressed his readiness to concede defeat should he lose in the poll

Trump, after casting his vote in Florida, expressed confidence in winning the election and that he would not hesitate to accept defeat if the election was fair

The former US president also expressed confidence that the election will be peaceful, adding that his supporters are not violence

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, has expressed his willingness to concede defeat in the 2024 election if he loses a "fair" race.

While casting his vote in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was asked about concerns that he might not concede if he loses to Kamala Harris. He responded, "If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I'd be the first one to acknowledge it. So far, I think it's been fair".

This statement comes after Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, where he repeatedly claimed voter fraud and refused to acknowledge Biden's victory. Trump's refusal to concede led to his supporters storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the certification of the results.

Trump dismisses possible violence in US election

Trump also addressed concerns about potential violence from his supporters if he loses the election. He stated, "I don't have to tell them that. There'll be no violence, of course there'll be no violence; my supporters are not violent people".

Additionally, Trump expressed confidence in his chances, saying he came into Election Day "with a very big lead" and that Republicans have shown up in force.

Despite Trump's confidence, forecasters and polls suggest the race between Trump and Harris is a toss-up. The final forecaster models from FiveThirtyEight and veteran pollster Nate Silver indicate that Harris is a marginal favourite, but the race is essentially a coin flip. Decision Desk HQ/The Hill's forecast gives Trump a 54 per cent chance of winning the election, with the Republican projected to win 276 Electoral College votes.

